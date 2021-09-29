CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rec board picks Solterra Vista for new park name

By Karen Billing
Del Mar Times
 9 days ago
The new Solterra Vista Park is next to Pacific Sky School, now under construction in Pacific Highlands Ranch. (Karen Billing)

In September, the Pacific Highlands Ranch Recreation Group selected the name Solterra Vista Park for the newest neighborhood park.

The name now moves onto the San Diego Community Parks 1 Division Area Committee and then to the San Diego Park and Recreation Board for final approval.

The new park will be located on the corner of Solterra Vista Parkway and Caminito Mendiola, adjacent to the Del Mar Union School District’s future school Pacific Sky School, currently under construction.

Prior to the park's design process, it was known as McGonigle Canyon Park. The rec group solicited park name suggestions over the summer.

The park will include playgrounds, a pedestrian loop, two lit tennis courts, two lit pickleball courts and a full-size basketball court around a 1.8-acre multi-purpose field. One playground will take advantage of the land's natural slope with climbing loops, rocks and a slide.

The park is scheduled to be open to the public in late 2023. Pacific Sky School will open next August.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

