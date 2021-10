Willow Smith said that she had no choice but to do her own hair at a “high fashion photo shoot” because the hairstylist didn’t know how to work with Black hair. During the latest episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, released yesterday (September 15), Tiffany Haddish joined the ladies to discuss what shaving her head during the pandemic meant to her. Gammy said, “Black people have such a different attachment to their hair.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO