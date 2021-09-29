Outstanding new AirPods Pro deal drops refurbished price to $150 (with warranty)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Expected to see daylight on a number of different occasions in recent months, Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods 3 are still not out yet. If you're starting to lose patience waiting for the long overdue sequel to the most popular (non-Pro) true wireless earbuds out there, it's definitely not too late to pick up the first (and so far only) AirPods Pro edition.www.phonearena.com
Comments / 0