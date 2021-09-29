CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2021 BMW 4 Series – Which Model To Choose And Why

By Horatiu Boeriu
BMW BLOG
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite BMW claiming it to be a sporty alternative to the 3 Series, the new 4 Series is more of a GT car than anything else. In fact, it’s one of the best GT cars the brand currently makes, like a baby-8 Series. Like the 8 Series, the new BMW 4 Series is offered three body styles; coupe, convertible, and gran coupe. All three cars have their strengths and weaknesses and their target audiences. So we’ll go through each one, to see which one is best for you.

www.bmwblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
BMW BLOG

SPIED: ALPINA XB7 LCI Facelift Spotted on a Car Carrier

We know an LCI facelift for the BMW X7 is currently in the works. We’ve seen the spy photos, we’ve seen the renders, and we’ve gotten some info from our sources. Along with the facelifted X7 will come an even more exciting version — the ALPINA XB7 — which was just recently spotted in the wild, on the back of a car carrier. (We don’t own the photos but they can be seen here)
CARS
GeekyGadgets

BMW 4 Series Convertible is getting three new models

BMW has announced that it is adding three new drive variants to its BMW 4 Series Convertible range, the new models will be available in November. This will include two new BMW M models and a new all wheel drive model of the 4 Series Convertible, more details below. The...
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW 1 Series M Sells for over $80,000 on Bring-A-Trailer

There are a few BMWs that have recently shot way up in value. Cars like the E46 BMW M3 and E39 BMW M5 have become shockingly expensive over the past couple of years. Add the BMW 1 Series M to the list, as one just sold on Bring-A-Trailer for a whopping $83,500.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw 4 Series#Sports Car#Bmw I4#Gt Cars
BMW BLOG

Villa d’Este: BMW M8 models displayed in BMW Individual Colors

The 2021 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Esta has already concluded, ending Sunday, October 3. It was a short but incredibly interesting and luxurious event, one in which we saw some of the most breathtaking cars in the world. While the BMW M8 isn’t even close to being in the same realm as cars like the McLaren F1 or Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, Villa d’Este was a chance for BMW to show off some of its Individual colors for the M8.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este – Posh, Chic And In A Class Of Its Own

Just walking around the concours' grounds and you're quickly mesmerized by the diversity of cars. Home » Auto Shows » Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este – Posh, Chic And In A Class Of Its Own. After nearly a two-year break, the iconic Concorso d’Eleganza returned at Villa d’Este on the shores...
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW Development Chief: “We’re not giving up on ICE models yet”

Right on the heels of the recently announced lawsuit filed by a German NGO against BMW and Daimler, the Munich-based manufacturer reiterated its plans to keep internal combustion engines (ICE) models as part of their line-up until at least the end of the decade. Speaking to Automotive News Europe through its Development Chief, Frank Weber, the company’s position is pretty clear: “We’re updating our engines for Euro 7 and we’ll keep offering them to interested customers.”
BUSINESS
nhpbs.org

2022 Kia Carnival & 2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible

Join us this week as we party like it's 2022 in Kia’s new Carnival MPV. Then Pat Goss has money advice for after an accident. And Greg Carloss goes Over the Edge at a much slower pace. Then it’s luxury and speedy fun in BMW’s 4-series convertible.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
BMW BLOG

BMW announces new painting technique, 19 M4 models to get it first

BMW announced that it is introducing a new painting technique at its Dingolfing plant, meant to reduce waste and energy consumption. The new process also allows customers to further customize their brand new cars by offering several new colors. The overspray-free painting process will be used for the first time on a small batch of 19 BMW M4 Coupe models that will feature two-tone paintwork.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW Head-Up display is no longer available for many models

According to BimmerToday, BMW is removing the Head-Up Display option from many of its models in Germany due to the semiconductor shortage. If you’re in the United States or have ordered a car from the BMW Plant Spartanburg, this report might not be relevant to you. In Germany, for example, the November 2021 ordering guide lists the 3 Series with no Head-Up Display option.
CARS
just-auto.com

Interior design and technology – BMW 4 Series Coupé

Once seated in the sumptuous leather sports seats with the engine purring, you immediately feel engaged. The cabin is cloaked with high grade, tactile materials. The cockpit glitters with crisp detail and instrumentation that changes according to the desired driving mode. The interior spaciousness is partly thanks to the cabin’s...
HOME & GARDEN
BMW BLOG

The CarBahn Autowerks BMW M8 Coupe is Nuts

Steven Dinan is one of the very best BMW tuners in the world. More recently, Dinan expanded his tuning scope to include brands like Audi, Porsche, and even — gasp — Mercedes-Benz. But he never lost his Bavarian touch. Though Dinan sold his tuning company… Dinan, he recently started a new tuning company — CarBahn Autowerks. His latest project is a ballistic BMW M8 Competition Coupe and, according to this new review from CNET’s Roadshow, it apparently absolutely rips.
CARS
BMW BLOG

2023 BMW M2 spotted at the Nurburgring

Some current spy photos from our reader @joelre98 shows the 2023 BMW M2 G87 doing the rounds at the famous Nurburgring. There’s a lot riding on this car’s success so you know BMW will be doing all in its power to make sure they deliver a product worthy of the M2 badge. Ten years ago, the M2 badge didn’t even exist and now it is one of the most beloved in the industry.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW Removes Important Safety Feature From Many Models

We're not going to pretend to drag this out - BMW has fallen victim to the semiconductor chip shortage. In May, the German automaker wasn't worried about the shortage, and the next month had begun work to bring the crisis to an end. But as with so many other manufacturers, the crisis has finally arrived on BMW's doorstep, with the result being that a key feature must now be removed from certain models. According to Germany's BimmerToday, a number of vehicles are now losing access to the popular head-up display, a safety feature that BMW has consistently offered for years now.
CARS
BMW BLOG

LEAKED: This is the 2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

The 2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer was just leaked, two days before its official unveil. The leaked image of the new 2 Series Active Tourer seem to have been uploaded to an external BMW website, and from there, of course, it ended up on social media. The model displayed here features the M Sport Package and the Portimao Blue color.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Q3: BMW USA Sales Up 8.7 percent, 35.4% vs 2020

BMW of North America today reported Q3 2021 sales of 75,619 BMW vehicles in the U.S., an 8.7% increase compared to the same period last year. Year-to-date, BMW brand sales total 243,613 vehicles, an increase of 35.4% increase over the first three quarters of 2020. The company also reported Q3 2021 sales of 6,445 MINI vehicles in the U.S., a 28.9% decrease compared to the time last period year. Year-to-date, MINI sales total 22,070, an increase of 12.7% over the first three quarters of 2020.
ECONOMY
BMW BLOG

MBEDDED: LMDh program – A new era for BMW M Motorsport

A little while back, BMW M announced it would be entering in the LMDh (Le Mans/Daytona hybrid) racing program in the IMSA racing series. As part of a video series, called “MBEDDED”, to document BMW M’s entry into LMDh, we get to see the inner workings of it all and how the M Division navigates these new waters.
MOTORSPORTS
BMW BLOG

BMW Concepts i4, iNEXT and Circular Vision Join the Villa d’Este Concorso

In the absence of a dedicated concept car just for this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, BMW decided to bring over their last three electric concept cars. The BMW Concept i4 and Vision iNext have been around for years, so it was only fitted that the star of the show was the new BMW i Vision Circular.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Video: Designer augments BMW iX design with i4 cues

BMW has been under some heavy fire recently due to some of its designs. Admittedly, some of the latest models the Bavarian brand launched do have a bit of a peculiar, compared to the brand’s traditional designs. They are… let’s say an acquired taste. In the case of the BMW iX, the huge grille up front is just part of the equation. The electric SUV is also quite massive and has a lot of big, clean shapes that are meant to improve its aerodynamic profile.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy