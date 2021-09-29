2021 BMW 4 Series – Which Model To Choose And Why

We're not going to pretend to drag this out - BMW has fallen victim to the semiconductor chip shortage. In May, the German automaker wasn't worried about the shortage, and the next month had begun work to bring the crisis to an end. But as with so many other manufacturers, the crisis has finally arrived on BMW's doorstep, with the result being that a key feature must now be removed from certain models. According to Germany's BimmerToday, a number of vehicles are now losing access to the popular head-up display, a safety feature that BMW has consistently offered for years now.

