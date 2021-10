R. Kelly was convicted yesterday of racketeering, including acts of bribery and sexual exploitation of a child, along with separate charges of sex trafficking. As you can expect, it was not what Kelly expected. He released a statement via his now deleted Twitter account saying: “To all my fans and supporters I love you all and thank you for all the support,” so he wrote. “Today’s verdict was disappointing and I will continue to prove my innocence and fight for my freedom. #notguilty.”

