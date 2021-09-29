CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 24 Rutgers men’s soccer battles No. 8 Maryland to scoreless draw

By Aaron Breitman
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 24 Rutgers men’s soccer went on the road to face No. 8 Maryland (7-1-1) on Tuesday night in a nationally televised game shown on the Big Ten Network. The result was a scoreless draw as goalkeeper Oren Asher delivered his sixth shutout of the season in making seven saves. The Scarlet Knights earned the program’s first point against a top ten team since battling then No. 4 Indiana to a scoreless draw in 2016.

