Energy Industry

5 ways Southeast Asia can manage its fluctuating renewable energy supply

By Tim Ha
World Economic Forum
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectricity grids, largely designed for the last century, weren’t built to accommodate the variability that characterises solar and wind energy. Charged with maintaining the balance between power generation and consumption, utilities favour conventional sources of energy as they can be switched on and off at will. As Asia races to...

www.weforum.org

WTHI

A global energy crisis is coming. There's no quick fix

Astronomical increases in natural gas prices. Skyrocketing coal costs. Predictions of $100 oil. A global energy crunch caused by weather and a resurgence in demand is getting worse, stirring alarm ahead of the winter, when more energy is needed to light and heat homes. Governments around the world are trying to limit the impact on consumers, but acknowledge they may not be able to prevent bills spiking.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Industry leaders warn factories could stop production due to energy costs

Industry leaders have warned the Government that factories across the country could stop production due to rising energy costs.Andrew Large, director-general at the Confederation of Paper Industries, and Gareth Stace from UK Steel attended a meeting with the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and other representatives of energy intensive industries to discuss the wholesale gas crisis on Friday afternoon.Speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s PM programme afterwards, Mr Large claimed it was “very clear” across all of the sectors that there are “serious” risks factories could stop all activities as a result of the gas prices being too high.Every minute that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Solar Energy#Wind Energy#Sustainable Energy
The Independent

No bailouts for energy companies despite likelihood of more failures, says business secretary

UK government will not bail out failing energy companies, the business secretary has insisted, despite the industry warning of more supplier failures in the coming weeks. Speaking at Energy UK’s conference on Thursday, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng repeated his pledge to “not bail out failing companies”. He said “they cannot be rewarded for irresponsible management of business”.However Mr Kwarteng admitted that the sector “may well see companies going out of the market” in the near future, saying “it’s going to be a difficult time”. Opening the conference, chief executive of Energy UK, Emma Pinchbeck, warned that “we’ll see more businesses...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Eastern Arizona Courier

Current Energy and Renewables Signs New Multi-Year Energy Supply Agreement with Mitsubishi Subsidiary

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Current Energy and Renewables (CER), a burgeoning retail energy supplier with a track record for success in the Ohio deregulated energy market, announced its new multi-year supply agreement with Boston Energy Trading and Marketing LLC (BETM) on February 8, 2021. BETM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Diamond Generating Corporation (DGC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) that manages MC's power business in the Americas.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
OilPrice.com

Can Southeast Asia Prevent Future Microchip Shortages?

Initially sparked by supply chain disruptions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, a worldwide shortage of microchips has intensified in recent months, largely due to a new round of lockdowns in Southeast Asia. Given the impact on strategically important sectors like automotive, efforts are underway to prevent similar issues in the future.
TECHNOLOGY
OilPrice.com

Southeast Asia Needs $2 Trillion To Realize Its Green Economy Ambitions

Investing $2 trillion over the next decade in sustainable infrastructure can greatly reduce Southeast Asia’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new report from Bain & Company, Microsoft and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings. The report, titled “Southeast Asia’s Green Economy: Opportunities on the Road to Net Zero,” emphasized investments in areas...
ENVIRONMENT
Council on Foreign Relations

How COVID-19 is Transforming Politics in Southeast Asia

October 7, 2021 10:15 am (EST) Over the past fifteen years, politics have stagnated and democracy has faltered in Southeast Asia. And after fending off the pandemic in 2020, the region is now facing a massive COVID-19 outbreak. The new wave is decimating populations and causing massive economic damage, while also sparking ferment against the political order.
WORLD
World Economic Forum

This tiny Belgian plane 'sniffs' out polluting ships

The shipping sector is responsible for an estimated 940 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year. Testing an individual ship’s emissions levels can take a whole day, but equipment on board a small plane means up to 15 ships per hour can be tested. Pollution from shipping is projected to...
WORLD
World Economic Forum

These are the global innovation powerhouses of 2021

Switzerland continues to be ranked as the most innovation-friendly country in the world. More than half of the R&D top 20 are European economies and five are Asian. China is outperforming many others where IP is concerned but lags behind in other key areas. Global investment in innovation remained buoyant...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Factbox: How COVID-19 in Southeast Asia Is Threatening Global Supply Chains

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Fresh coronavirus outbreaks in Southeast Asia have hurt factory activity across industries, threatening the region's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and disrupting global supplies of goods such as apparels, automobiles, and electronics. Coronavirus curbs have led companies to shut factories and suspend or reduce operations at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
etftrends.com

Fast Growing Southeast Asia Finally has Direct ETF Investor Access

Southeast Asia is forecast by the IMF to be the fastest growing economic region globally between 2021 and 2026 with forecasted growth over 8% annually in USD, amidst the backdrop of a uniquely young, educated, and digitally enabled demographic and a burgeoning middle class population. The 2021 annual Facebook and Bain & Company digital report about Southeast Asia released last month forecasts that a staggering 80% of consumers in Southeast Asia will be digital by the end of 2021, which would surpass global digital adoption levels outside of China. In Q2-2021 alone, Facebook observed 346m people in Southeast Asia accessing its Facebook product every single day, underscoring the digitization of the region, with smartphone penetration levels leapfrogging India and Latam in the past 2 years alone. This decade till 2030, the World Bank and Brookings Institution forecast that Asia will add 1 billion middle-class consumers, mainly in China and Southeast Asia .
MARKETS
World Economic Forum

These are the key factors driving the growth of renewables

The fast growth of renewable energy over recent years offers us a stronger chance of avoiding the worst effects of climate change. Last year, solar and wind combined made up 8.7% of global electricity generation, compared to 1.7% in 2010. Prediction models often assume that the growth of solar and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

GE Renewable Energy and General Motors to develop rare earth metals supply chain

GE Renewable Energy and US automotive giant General Motors (GM) are to develop a supply chain of rare earth metals and other materials to support their respective businesses. They have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) to evaluate the opportunities to improve supplies of heavy and light rare earth metals, as well as magnets, copper and electrical steel. The former are key components in wind turbine generators and vehicle batteries, while the latter can be used for cabling and generators.
BUSINESS
The Independent

EU calls for relief funds to help energy price hit consumers

The European Union on Wednesday urged member countries to provide relief funds to consumers and small businesses hit hardest by rising gas and electricity prices, as criticism mounts that the bloc’s climate change fighting policies are fueling the problem.In recent days, France and Spain have led the charge for change to the rules governing EU energy markets as the price surge ramps up already-high utility bills and increases pressure on many people already hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said that “providing targeted support to consumers, direct payments to those most at risk of energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China turns to stranded Australian coal to combat power crunch -trade

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - China is releasing Australian coal from bonded storage, despite a nearly year-long unofficial import ban on the fuel, as it scrambles to ease a national power crunch stemming from a coal shortage, traders familiar with the matter said. The power crisis in the world’s top...
World Economic Forum

How Asia can accelerate its green energy transition

Asia could also accelerate its move to lower carbon emissions by ramping up the use of biofuels and coupling natural gas consumption. Technologies like carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) could also "enable a very low carbon energy source that can be deployed at scale, and affordably". In the transition...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

