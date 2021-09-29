5 ways Southeast Asia can manage its fluctuating renewable energy supply

Southeast Asia is forecast by the IMF to be the fastest growing economic region globally between 2021 and 2026 with forecasted growth over 8% annually in USD, amidst the backdrop of a uniquely young, educated, and digitally enabled demographic and a burgeoning middle class population. The 2021 annual Facebook and Bain & Company digital report about Southeast Asia released last month forecasts that a staggering 80% of consumers in Southeast Asia will be digital by the end of 2021, which would surpass global digital adoption levels outside of China. In Q2-2021 alone, Facebook observed 346m people in Southeast Asia accessing its Facebook product every single day, underscoring the digitization of the region, with smartphone penetration levels leapfrogging India and Latam in the past 2 years alone. This decade till 2030, the World Bank and Brookings Institution forecast that Asia will add 1 billion middle-class consumers, mainly in China and Southeast Asia .

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO