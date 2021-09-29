CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists used AI to create smarter health records and improve patient care

By Adam Zewe
World Economic Forum
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at MIT and the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center are using machine learning and human-computer interaction to create an electronic health record (EHR) called MedKnowts. This is a system that combines the process of looking up medical records and documenting patient information into a single, interactive interface. It is...

www.weforum.org

