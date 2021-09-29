Scientists used AI to create smarter health records and improve patient care

UCI announces a five-year technology partnership with Syntropy, powered by Foundry, to seamlessly connect clinical-, research- and patient-reported data across the enterprise to improve the delivery of patient care and advance research through better data utilization. “We are excited to be forging strategic partnerships in support of the future of personal and public health discovery, learning and healing,” said Dr. Steve Goldstein, UCI vice chancellor for Health Affairs. “Data-driven health intelligence is central to the future of good health and optimized care. Indeed, precision health initiatives are at the leading-edge of our work – which encompasses cross-disciplinary research and teaching in the College of Health Sciences and the interprofessional, integrated, patient-centered care we provide at UCI Health.” Tom Andriola, UCI vice chancellor of information Technology and data and chief digital officer, added: “Our vision is to unlock that data securely, curate it to be more accessible and usable, and really move the needle on health outcomes – for all populations. At UCI, the Collaboratory for Health and Wellness will bring together health data, patient-reported data and basic science research integrated with deep subject matter expertise for an intelligence-driven approach to understanding disease and creating solutions for patients and clinicians that truly embody precision healthcare.”

