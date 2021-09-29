CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China’s digital yuan app has now been used by 139 million people

By Tim Fries
World Economic Forum
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article139 million people have now used China's digital yuan app, as the country accelerates toward a more digitized economy. Residents in 9 major Chinese cities have access to E-CNY wallet, including Shenzhen, Beijing and Shanghai. While there is no official launch date yet, the digital yuan is expected to be...

www.weforum.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Merchants Bank#Economy#Chinese#Cbdc#Bloomberg#Block#Digital Yuan Mobile
