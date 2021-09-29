CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Roundup: 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 11; Treasury Secretary Warns of Money Problems; LeBron James is Vaccinated

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
 9 days ago

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 11 will return in October... The Treasury Secretary warns the US government will run out of money if the debt ceiling is not raised... LeBron James is vaccinated... Philippines Senate backs bill to raise age of consent from 12 to 16... Female Afghan judges hunted by the murderers they convicted... 58,000 more marijuana convictions in Los Angeles County will be dismissed... Alabama trying to use COVID relief funds for new prisons... Chris Webber building $175 million cannabis compound in Detroit... Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrín announces retirement after 2022 season... Daniel Craig accidentally broke Dave Bautista's nose during 'Spectre' filming... Lions cut Jamie Collins...

www.thebiglead.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

LeBron James confirms vaccination, explains skepticism

The LeBron James vaccination drama appears to be all but officially over. During Los Angeles Lakers Media Day, The King announced that he’s been vaccinated. How do we know this? Tickle me glad you asked. ClutchPoints’ own Lakers beat reporter Michael Corvo relayed the information to the masses on the mean streets of Twitter.
NBA
inglewoodtoday.com

Vaccine Debate Lands on LeBron James Plate

Everybody from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and his First Take crew to Republican political analyst Ana Cabrera was talking about LeBron James and his responsibility to advocate COVID-19 vaccination for his NBA peers and specifically Black Americans. When the NBA kicked off its Media Day for teams around the league...
NBA
lakers365.com

LeBron James: ‘Not my job’ to advocate for vaccine

LeBron James drew a line in the sand over being an advocate to other players getting the COVID-19 vaccine, saying Tuesday he doesn't think it's his place to "get involved" in decisions about "people's bodies." James made the comments during Los Angeles Lakers media day, touching on the vaccine as well as the addition of former league MVP Russell Westbrook.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
vegnews.com

Curb Your Enthusiasm’s J.B. Smoove Voices Just’s First Vegan Egg Commercial

Startup Eat Just recently launched its first set of commercials for its vegan JUST Egg—and the ads are all voiced by comedian J.B. Smoove of Curb Your Enthusiasm fame. Part of the brand’s year-long “Really Good Eggs” campaign, the 30-second commercials were created to challenge presumptions about plant-based food while tackling three difficult breakfast scenarios: dealing with a hangover before work, making a breakfast scramble before school, and making a plant-based breakfast for a new vegan boyfriend.
NFL
NME

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ teaser confirms season 11 release date

A brief teaser for Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 has confirmed the show’s US release date. The 45-second clip sees creator and star Larry David’s head come into focus as a subtitle teases “the world has changed” before leading into the show’s theme song and another line reading “but he hasn’t”.
TV SERIES
The Big Lead

Roundup: How Did Ozy Trick So Many People; Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick; SNL Back

How Ozy's guru kept the house of cards from collapsing ... No reason not to believe there's total transparency here ... Tucker Carlson is always up to something ... Tom Brady's social media team has been burning the midnight oil lately ... Urban Meyer was out and about ... Michigan destroys Wisconsin, looks different this year ... Owen Wilson on Saturday Night Live ... David Lee Roth retires ... North Korea back to sabre-rattling ... Facebook whistleblower accuses company of enabling Jan. 6 riot ... 'Every one of those deaths is unnecessary, says expert of rising COVID-19 death toll ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy