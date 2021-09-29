Go Back in Time by Designing a Home Speakeasy

When it comes to her home, creative director and jewellery designer, Katia Abou Samra knows how to prioritise the important things in her life – luxury, passion and people. “As a jewellery designer, I am always engaged in the creative process,” says Katia Abou Samra, certified gemologist and creative director at Samra. “The luxury of jewellery has always deeply resonated with me. I am constantly designing and creating new trends while always keeping watch on fashion trends too. That’s why my home has a flair for fashion.” Speaking of the six-bedroom villa she shares with her family and nieces (also her goddaughters) and nephew to whom she dedicated an entire floor in the basement complete with soft play area for them to climb, swing, ride and play in, it’s clear to see that Katia’s passion for the finer things in life marries perfectly with her strong family values. It is her grandfather, after all, who developed Samra Dubai in 1941, and to who Katia credits for her love of decadent gems.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO