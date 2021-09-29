Gordon Ramsay confirms when he will be in Strictly Come Dancing audience
Gordon Ramsay has confirmed that he will be playing back from the US to see his daughter Tilly compete on Strictly Come Dancing - and it is sooner than we expected!. Commenting on Tilly’s video of her dance routine on Instagram, he wrote: “Classy very elegant and incredibly romantic, well done to you both, @tillyramsay @nikita__kuzmin @bbcstrictly, I’m flying back from the US just for next week’s performance can’t wait.”www.hellomagazine.com
