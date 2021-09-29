CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon Ramsay confirms when he will be in Strictly Come Dancing audience

By Emmy Griffiths
Hello Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGordon Ramsay has confirmed that he will be playing back from the US to see his daughter Tilly compete on Strictly Come Dancing - and it is sooner than we expected!. Commenting on Tilly’s video of her dance routine on Instagram, he wrote: “Classy very elegant and incredibly romantic, well done to you both, @tillyramsay @nikita__kuzmin @bbcstrictly, I’m flying back from the US just for next week’s performance can’t wait.”

Strictly Come Dancing reveals song choices and dances for Movies Week

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed the song choices and dances the celebrities will be tackling this Saturday (October 9) for its Movies Week. Tom Fletcher will be back on the show after self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 last month. His return will see him taking on the Jive with partner Amy Dowden to 'Johnny B Goode' from Back to the Future.
Gogglebox star invents new word inspired by Strictly Come Dancing

Gogglebox fans witnessed the dawn of a brand-new word thanks to cast member Abbie tonight (October 1). Once again plonked on the sofa alongside her TV companion Georgia, the pair were watching last weekend's first live episode of Strictly Come Dancing when contestant Robert Webb proceeded to almost tumble over during his and Dianne Buswell's routine.
Janette Manrara hints at possible Strictly Come Dancing return

Although we love watching Janette Manrara present on It Takes Two, we do miss the professional dancer showcasing her jaw-dropping choreography on Strictly Come Dancing. But on Thursday's edition of the show, the professional dancer dropped a hint that she could be dusting off her dancing shoes again in the future. During her interview with CBBC star Rhys Stephenson and his professional partner Nancy Xu, the two dancers started comparing the methods they used to employ to try to make sure their celebrity had the proper frame during the tricky ballroom numbers.
Behind the scenes of Uncharted with Gordon Ramsay

We chatted to Gordon Ramsay about the latest season of Uncharted, which sees him travel to places near and far in search of unique cultures and delicious local delicacies every Wednesday at 9pm on National Geographic, DStv Channel 181. Here’s what the iconic chef had to say about filming during a pandemic, exploring new uncharted territories and indulging in the local cuisines.
John Whaite: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and what is he famous for?

Former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite is one of the celebrity contestants taking to the dance floor for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.The 33-year-old, who was born in Chorley, Lancashire, won the third series of Great British Bake Off in 2012, aged 23. Since then, he’s worked as a baker and television personality, appearing on shows with regular cooking slots like Lorraine, Steph’s Packed Lunch, This Morning, What’s Cooking?, The Alan Titchmarsh Show and Sunday Brunch.As well as releasing four cookery books, Whaite also presented cookery competition show Chopping Block with Rosemary Shrager on...
AJ Odudu performs 'best dance of the evening' in Strictly Come Dancing debut

Nina Wadia voted off Strictly Come Dancing

Peaty Reportedly Suffers Ankle Injury During Strictly Come Dancing Rehearsal

Disaster strikes again for celebrity chef Rachael Ray

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Weight Loss While Getting A Pedicure With Mom Maria Shriver

