Strengths emerge for UW, but tougher tests await

LARAMIE – With the University of Wyoming’s Mountain West opener looming next weekend at Air Force, the Cowboys are one of just two undefeated teams left in the league.

UW wrapped up nonconference play last Saturday with a 24-22 win at UConn, improving to 4-0 for the first time since 1996. However, the Pokes’ pursuit of their first MW title is just starting.

Here are five storylines surrounding Wyoming as it gears up for conference play.

New contributors emerge

UW fans have seen plenty of familiar faces making an impact this season, with players like running back Xazavian Valladay, wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt and linebacker Chad Muma all off to quick starts to their senior years.

Perhaps more promising for the Cowboys, however, are contributions they’ve gotten elsewhere.

UW ranks third among MW teams with an average of 34.5 points per game, up eight points from last year. The most notable difference for the offense has been the evolution of the passing game, whether it’s the emergence of sophomore receiver Isaiah Neyor as a regular deep-ball threat, or the involvement of tight ends Treyton Welch and Parker Christensen.

Neyor has compiled 242 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, and will continue to draw the attention of opposing defenses moving forward. Welch has two scores as well, including the game-winning touchdown catch against Montana State, while Christensen is coming off a career-high, three-reception performance at UConn.

On the other side of the ball, sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs has been productive in an increased role this season. Gibbs started one game last season, but won the starting job in fall camp and has been leaned on more heavily than expected following the sudden transfer of veteran linebacker Chuck Hicks in late August. Gibbs ranks third on the team with 24 tackles, with a sack against Ball State and a tipped pass that resulted in an interception at Northern Illinois.

Ground game gains steam

The Cowboys’ rushing attack got off to a slow start, with running backs compiling just 29 yards on 11 carries during the first half of the season opener against Montana State. Ever since week two, though, there’s been little to complain about in this department.

UW coach Craig Bohl challenged his offensive line to play better after a close call against the Bobcats, and the group has responded accordingly. The Cowboys have rushed for 571 yards and nine touchdowns over the past three weeks, averaging 4.5 yards per carry in each of their past two games.

Several players have gotten involved in the ground game, including Neyor, junior quarterback Sean Chambers and sophomore running back Dawaiian McNeely. Leading the way, however, has been Valladay and junior running back Titus Swen.

Valladay’s average of 19 carries for 85 yards per game is slightly down from his league-leading pace of the past two seasons, but he’s still tied for the lead among MW running backs with four rushing touchdowns. Thanks to the play of Swen, who has compiled 211 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns with an average of five yards per carry, the Cowboys have been able to keep their feature back mostly rested throughout their nonconference slate.

Largely untested

UW is off to its best start this century, but the competition is only going to get tougher from here on out.

The Cowboys’ three nonconference FBS opponents are a combined 3-10 this year, with two of these wins coming against FCS teams. Northern Illinois has the only quality win of this group, a 22-21 victory over a Georgia Tech team that blew out North Carolina by 23 points last week. Ball State has been out-scored 111-37 in its last three games, while 0-5 UConn ranks 128th out of 130 teams in ESPN’s College Football Power Index.

There’s a case to be made that Montana State, which played UW to within three points and has won its last three games by an average of 31, is the most formidable opponent the Pokes have seen so far. The Bobcats are currently ranked No. 11 in the FCS.

Strength in the secondary

For all the hype surrounding the Cowboys’ defensive line and linebacker corps entering fall camp, the secondary has been arguably the strength of their defense through four games.

UW ranks second in the MW with 186.5 passing yards allowed per game and 5.4 yards per attempt, improving significantly from last season in both categories. The Cowboys also have the league’s top ratio with six interceptions to four touchdowns given up. This is a particularly promising development considering the MW has three – Fresno State (3), Nevada (9) and Utah State (13) – of the top-15 passing offenses in the country.

As expected, veteran cornerbacks Azizi Hearn and C.J. Coldon have made an impact, with Coldon entering conference play as the team’s second-leading tackler. The depth of the group has been most impressive, however. Four different players in the secondary – Keyon Blankenbaker, Esaias Gandy, Rome Weber and Miles Williams – have recorded interceptions, with Gandy’s 16 solo tackles tied for fourth among MW defensive backs.

Finding ways to win

It hasn’t always been pretty, but with the help of some late game heroics, the Cowboys already find themselves within two wins of bowl eligibility.

Three of Wyoming’s games have been decided by a touchdown or less, with the Pokes recording five go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter of these wins. They’ve found different ways to escape upsets in each.

The Cowboys erupted for 148 total yards and three scores in the final quarter against Montana State, with Chambers finding Welch for a game-winning, 21-yard touchdown pass with 47 seconds remaining. The next week they overcame a 26-point collapse with a 10-play, 75-yard drive in the final minutes against NIU, as Chambers put UW on top for good with a third-down touchdown run off a naked bootleg.

UW also came from behind last week at UConn, although it was the defense that rose to the occasion this time to seal the victory. After taking a one-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, Gandy pulled down an interception in Huskies territory to set up another touchdown that put the Cowboys up eight. All of these points proved pivotal, as Weber swatted down a pass on a two-point conversion try that could have tied the game up with 4 seconds remaining.

These scares from inferior opponents have undoubtedly shined a light on areas for improvement. At the same time, the Pokes’ success late in games spurs optimism as well.