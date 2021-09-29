CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reba McEntire stuns in sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

By Jenni McKnight
Hello Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReba McEntire rocked a gorgeous green sparkling gown to celebrate some special news with her fans on Tuesday. The country superstar looked sensational in her low-cut frock, which featured cut-outs on the shoulders and fringing throughout. Reba was in a jovial mood as she finally shared a release date for her holiday movie, Christmas in Tune, which also stars former Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider.

Laura Cooper
9d ago

Just love our beautiful, awesome Reba! Gorgeous dress! Have every album she has made! Her #1 fan! She is most classy female country singer!

