Taj Gibson Could Own the Role of Player-Coach This Season
After being pressed into duty last season following injuries at the center position, Taj Gibson is ready to take a more active role on the sidelines. A 12-year NBA veteran, Taj Gibson is among the longest-tenured players in the league. As a longtime disciple of head coach Tom Thibodeau, he’s recently been sought out as a source of wisdom on younger teams that the coach is leading. Such was the case when he was signed by the Knicks just a handful of games into the 2020–21 season when their oldest players at the time were 29-year-olds Alec Burks and Reggie Bullock.theknickswall.com
