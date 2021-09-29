East's pressure leads to sweep over Central

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East applied early pressure and didn’t let off against Cheyenne Central on Tuesday night.

That constant pressure led the Lady Thunderbirds to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 sweep over Central in the teams’ first matchup of the season.

“What we wanted to do coming in here was serve the ball fast and put pressure on them, take care of the ball, and continue to work fast for our offense,” East coach Nicole Quigley said. “They had great energy the whole time and moved on to the next ball and they played East High volleyball and set the pace how we wanted.”

East (16-4 overall, 2-1 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant) opened the contest by going on a 8-0 run that was capped with a Kiera Walsh kill. Walsh also tallied two more kills during that run. The Lady Indians could never counter that big deficit and the T-Birds went on three more runs of four points or more before Taliah Morris ended the set with a kill to take a 1-0 advantage in the match.

“We definitely were very big at the net,” Walsh said. “A big thing was taking the control from the beginning and putting a ball down and letting them know that we’re here to win.”

The second set mirrored the first as East jumped out to a lofty advantage. The T-Birds held a 9-2 lead before a Central timeout managed to stymie that momentum. But Central could only put three points on the board and close the gap to 9-5, which was the closest it was for the remainder of the set.

Central (6-15, 0-3) struggled to get into an offensive rhythm because of East’s pressure, and East turned it into points by taking advantage of the opportunities to set up its own offense.

“Usually we’re a better serve-receive team,” Central coach Jessica Bratton-Vega said. “I knew that they were going to be tough at the net but I knew that if we could control the serve-receive a little better, that would have given us a better opportunity to get attacks on the ball.

“We were able to get swings, just not good swings because we were 10-15 (feet) off the net.”

After the Indians took a 1-0 lead in the third set, East turned it into a four-point run following two Central errors. The attack errors continued to plague the home team and East’s offense continued to take advantage. The T-Birds hit at a 36% clip as a team.

A five-point run gave East a 21-10 lead in the final set, and soon finished the match with three consecutive kills – two from Jenna Merritt and one from Morris – while still keeping Central off balance.

“Their tough service pushed us back on the line and then when other servers get confidence they start playing with you and go short-deep and you get out of sorts,” Bratton-Vega said.

Ashlyn Ruder paced Central with four kills and libero Lydia Looby added nine digs.

Walsh finished with a game-high 12 kills for East. Elysiana Fonseca had 11 kills and four aces while setter Bradie Schlabs had four aces and 27 assists for East.