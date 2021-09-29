Laramie defeats Cheyenne South in three

CHEYENNE – Through the first few points Tuesday night, it looked like reigning Class 4A state champion Laramie might have its hands full with Cheyenne South.

Bison junior Lorali Moody killed an overpass to give the Bison a 6-4 lead. South also got a few points off Laramie hitting errors.

Then the Lady Plainsmen settled in, went on a 10-0 run and took control of the match en route to a 25-14, 25-9, 25-14 victory.

“We came out and executed really well, and I don’t think we had any moments where we gave up any strings of points or had lulls. The kids just fought hard all the way from Point 1 to Point 25,” Laramie coach Jill Stucky said. “My girls do a really nice job of executing in transition. When we’re going from defense to offense, they do a good job. They play fast and other teams can’t keep up.”

Sophomore Noel Jensen started the second game with a kill as the Plainsmen (19-1 overall, 3-0 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant) led wire-to-wire for a 25-9 victory. Laramie went on a 6-0 run in the middle of the game with senior Halley Feezer scoring four of those points. She was blocked wide once, had a shot hit off the top of the net and fall in, a deep kill and another hit off the block.

“We had to adjust to how South plays and adjust to playing in this gym,” said Feezer, who finished with 19 kills and six digs. “We know South is always a super scrappy team. It’s fun to play them because you have to be on your toes because the play is never over.”

The third game started out back-and-forth with four ties and two lead changes. Senior Anna Gatlin notched a kill that gave Laramie a 5-4 advantage. It never trailed after that.

The Lady Plainsmen scored eight of the next 10 points to take a 13-6 lead.

“We prepared for them and watched them in Casper,” South coach Cherisa Applehunt said. “We set up our entire offense and our entire defense for them, but they just worked harder. We have to be able to be in it for 25 points.

“We’re still learning. We battle for 10 or 15 points point-for-point and then serve-receive gets us. We have to have three hitters up, and that’s hard work some times. We have to want it and we have to work for it.”

Senior Morgann Jensen added seven kills, four digs and 1½ blocks. She also posted three ace serves and made South’s night difficult with a variety of short serves.

“Usually middles aren’t the best at serving, but I like to think I’m a pretty good server for a middle,” Jensen said. “South was really bunched up and that creates a lot of confusion about who is going to take the serve.

“Coach Jill has been working on me popping short serves right over the net because it’s a hard serve to get to.”

Maddy Stucky had 27 assists, 11 digs and seven kills. Gatlin posted eight kills. Taylor Tyser had 15 digs and six assists. Anna Sell chipped in with 10 digs.

South (3-16, 1-2) got five kills and eight digs from senior Kayla Lesh. Alexis Ovsanik and Serenity Wilcox both had 10 digs.