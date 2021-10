Moore recorded eight receptions on 12 targets for 113 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-28 loss to the Cowboys. Moore drew double-digit targets for the third consecutive game and has now surpassed 100 receiving yards in each of his last two contests. Against the Cowboys, he managed big gains of 39 and 29 yards, both of which came primarily after the catch. His touchdowns did come late in the game and with the Panthers down multiple scores. Regardless of when the production has come, it's been a strong start to the season for Moore, as he has 398 receiving yards and three touchdowns through four contests.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO