On a beautiful night in October, Zemp Stadium was packed with fans to witness the Bulldogs prepare to take on the Knights of Crestwood. It was Senior Night for the Bulldogs, and band, football, and cheer were all recognized and honored before kick off. Both teams were coming into the game undefeated in the region, and both were determined and ready to give each other their 1st loss. The Bulldogs ultimately came out on top, giving the Knights their 1st region loss by beating them 35-26.

FOOTBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO