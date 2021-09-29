CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What if…? Episode 8 Recap: From Ultron-Vision vs the Watcher to Thanos’ Comical Death, 9 Twists That Happened in Marvel’s Latest Disney+ Animated Series (SPOILER ALERT)

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s What if…? had its eighth episode premiere and it went back to the grim nature of its previous episodes. The eight episode titled What if… Ultron won? features Natasha and Clint in a post-apocalyptic Earth fighting off Ultron’s forces. The episode was set after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron and just gave us a sense of how powerful the character is. So powerful that it made The Watcher interfere even though he took an oath of not doing so. Marvel’s What if…? Episode 7 Ending Explained: Who Is the Villain That Shocked Thor and the Watcher at the End? (SPOILER ALERT).

