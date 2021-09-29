“Cristiano Ronaldo would have scored four goals”

Man Utd fall behind after Villarreal miss succession of first-half chances. Alex Telles equalises with cracking volley teed up by Bruno Fernandes free-kick. Like two great comics, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi don’t half know how to bounce off each other. So often down the years, one of them conjures something special in the Champions League and then, the next night, the other, determined not to be upstaged, reminds you why we spend so much time arguing about who is the superior of the pair. And so it was again. Twenty-four hours after Messi had lit up the Parc des Princes with his first goal in Paris Saint-Germain colours in a 2-0 victory over Manchester City, Ronaldo popped up in the 95th minute to rescue Manchester United in a game they had scarcely deserved to draw, let alone win. If football’s greatest practitioners are still playing this merry dance into their 40s, would any of us really be surprised?

UEFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO