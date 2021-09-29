CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Cristiano Ronaldo would have scored four goals”

By Evan Lewis
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Serie A defender Daniele Adani believes Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence would have been beneficial for Juventus after they narrowly defeated Sampdoria in their most recent league match. Speaking to BoboTV (via Juvefc.com), Adani believes Cristiano Ronaldo would have scored four goals against a poor Sampdoria side. The former Inter Milan...

The Independent

Games and goals – Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-setting Champions League career

Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record with his 178th Champions League appearance on Wednesday night.The Portugal star passed his former Real Madrid team-mate Iker Casillas and marked the occasion by scoring Manchester United’s late winner against Villarreal.Here, the PA news agency looks at Ronaldo’s record-setting career in the competition.AppearancesRonaldo made 101 Champions League appearances for Real and 23 for Juventus, with Wednesday his 54th across two spells at United.Casillas had held the record since 2015 and made the last of his 177 Champions League appearances in April 2017 for Porto against Juventus.The first 150 came for Real, including 53 alongside...
SOCCER
Telegraph

Cristiano Ronaldo scores last-gasp winner to rescue ragged Manchester United against Villarreal

Man Utd fall behind after Villarreal miss succession of first-half chances. Alex Telles equalises with cracking volley teed up by Bruno Fernandes free-kick. Like two great comics, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi don’t half know how to bounce off each other. So often down the years, one of them conjures something special in the Champions League and then, the next night, the other, determined not to be upstaged, reminds you why we spend so much time arguing about who is the superior of the pair. And so it was again. Twenty-four hours after Messi had lit up the Parc des Princes with his first goal in Paris Saint-Germain colours in a 2-0 victory over Manchester City, Ronaldo popped up in the 95th minute to rescue Manchester United in a game they had scarcely deserved to draw, let alone win. If football’s greatest practitioners are still playing this merry dance into their 40s, would any of us really be surprised?
UEFA
Cristiano Ronaldo
Daniele Adani
Massimiliano Allegri
firstsportz.com

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Manchester United in the 95th minute to pull off an incredible victory

Manchester United have pulled off a stunning victory against a dogged Villarreal side in the UEFA Champions League, courtesy of their marquee summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored late on in the 95th minute of the match. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looked the second-best side for much of the game, as Villarreal missed chance after chance in the first half to go into the halftime break all square at 0-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Rio Ferdinand reveals text from Cristiano Ronaldo after match-winning goal

Rio Ferdinand has revealed a text he received from Cristiano Ronaldo after his match-winning goal on Wednesday night. Ronaldo scored in the dying moments of Wednesday night’s game against Villarreal, when Manchester United really needed three points. The home team went a goal down after Paco Alcacer scored in the...
SOCCER
Juventus F.C.
Inter Milan
Europe
Manchester United F.C.
Champions League
Chelsea F.C.
Sports
punditarena.com

Putting Cristiano Ronaldo’s pressing stats into perspective

Earlier in the week, it was reported by The Athletic that no Premier League forward, who has played at least 270 minutes this season, has “applied pressure” less frequently than Cristiano Ronaldo. In the days that followed, many questioned whether he would have to increase these numbers, or if this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Gary Neville tells Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to ‘have a word’ with forward over Everton reaction

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should speak with Cristiano Ronaldo as the forward’s frustrated reaction to his side’s 1-1 draw with Everton only served to put further pressure on the Manchester United manager, according to Gary Neville. Ronaldo shook his head as he stormed down the tunnel at full time at Old Trafford on Saturday after he started the match on the bench. Solskjaer said he did not regret the decision to start Ronaldo among the substitutes for the Premier League fixture, even though the draw added more pressure to the under-fire United boss. Former Manchester United defender Neville said Ronaldo’s anger...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Kai Rooney scores four goals for Man Utd against Liverpool

Kai Rooney scored four goals for Manchester United U12s against Liverpool. Kai, 11, scored four goals, but could not prevent his side falling to a 5-4 defeat. It is the latest sign of the eye-catching potential of Wayne Rooney's eldest son as he looks to progress through the academy ranks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Wesley Sneijder Believes He Could Have Been As Good As Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo

Wesley Sneijder has claimed he could have been as good as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but he "simply didn't feel like it" and preferred drinking wine. In 2010, Sneijder had a claim to being the best player in the world, as he was the key man in Jose Mourinho's treble-winning Inter Milan, then scored five vital goals during the Netherland's run to the World Cup final that summer.
SOCCER
newsbrig.com

“£90 million is crazy money, but he has proved himself”

Former Arsenal star Nigel Winterburn has urged Manchester United to splash the cash on West Ham United star Declan Rice. Speaking to PaddyPower (via MEN), the 57-year-old encouraged the Red Devils to sign Rice despite the Hammers’ £90-million valuation of the midfielder. Winterburn believes the Englishman has justified the massive...
PREMIER LEAGUE

