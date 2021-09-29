Power Outage Impacted IVCC And Starved Rock Media

MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — Authorities in Marin County confirmed Friday there was a power outage caused by an unknown issue affecting customers in Mill Valley. Mill Valley police tweeted about the outage at around 9:40 a.m., saying that PG&E officials reported the estimated time to restore power was 3 p.m. The cause of the outage is currently unknown. Power outage in Mill Valley. Unknown reason and estimated time to restore power is 3pm per PG&E. Refer to https://t.co/GPTRTEoT7J to see affected areas and updated info. Please use caution at intersections. — Mill Valley Police (@MillValleyPD) October 8, 2021 The PG&E power outage webpage showed approximately 1,500 customers without electricity from two separate outages in Mill Valley. Mill Valley power outage map (PG&E) Earlier this week, a power outage affecting more than 6,000 PG&E customers in Marin County was caused by a bird that flew into electrical equipment, according to the utility.

MILL VALLEY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO