Energy Industry

Power Outage Impacted IVCC And Starved Rock Media

By Jeremy Aitken
starvedrock.media
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois Valley Community College delayed classes and opening Wednesday until 10 o'clock due to an overnight outage caused by a crash. The west side of Oglesby which also includes the Starved Rock Media studios with a power outage. Ameren reported outages in both Oglesby and Peru. An Ameren spokesman tells...

www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 0

