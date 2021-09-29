CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants news, 9/29: Phil Simms, Eli Manning’s double bird, Golden Tate, more

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN’s Stephen A. Smith dumps on winless Giants and Jets: ‘It’s a disgrace! It’s embarrassing!’ - nj.com. “In the case of the New York Giants, you’ve got Joe Judge, who I like, and saw the Giants improving last year as each game progresses. This year, you come into the season, we’ve got to look at Dave Gettleman because we’re looking at the pieces around Daniel Jones, we want to crucify him, he hasn’t been playing that bad over the last couple of weeks. He’s been slinging the football, we know (Kenny) Golladay can ball, we know what Saquon Barkley can do. But some how, some way, the New York Giants, who have only one playoff appearance since 2011 or whatever, you’ve got a situation right now where it’s Gotham, it’s the mecca, it’s New York City, even though they’re playing across the swamp in East Rutherford, New Jersey and somehow, some way, you can’t win damn football games! It’s a disgrace, it’s embarrassing! ... The reality of it is you know it’s a damn shame when the show ‘First Take’ is more entertaining to watch than the Giants and Jets football teams. That’s where we are, and it’s a damn shame.”

ClutchPoints

Eli Manning reacts to the Giants’ stunning overtime win over Saints

After an 0-3 start to the season, the New York Giants now finally have their first win of the campaign. The Giants mounted one 27-21 upset overtime win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. New York needed late-game magic to pull off the 11-point fourth-quarter comeback win, and they got just that from running back Saquon Barkley.
NFL
FanSided

Young Philadelphia Eagles fan receives double bird from Eli Manning

Though Dallas Cowboys Week didn’t end with the result that Philadelphia Eagles fans wanted, one thing should have been made clear after a long week ended with a game that felt like it was even longer. That angst that exists between the Birds and America’s Team isn’t anywhere close to ending.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Cowboys: What to expect when the Giants have the ball

The New York Giants offense suddenly feels good about itself. Last week they were finally able to get out of their own way, generate big plays, and capitalize on an opponent’s mistakes. But that was last week. This week the Giants go on the road to play their division rival...
NFL
Eli Manning
chatsports.com

Giants news, 9/24: Eli Manning’s early days, Azeez Ojulari, more

A side of Eli we don’t hear much about: the redshirt freshman practical joker. “What I would call Eli is: a great crossover leader,” Cutcliffe said. “Because it’s defense, it’s offense, it’s any position. He has the ability of not taking himself too seriously, there’s no ego. He’s easy to like he’s sincere, he’s all of those things. Easy E you know? There’s a lot of people that play with the intensity he has that kinda carry that intensity around all the time or maybe can even be a little standoffish but not Eli, he’s pretty much an open book.
NFL
chatsports.com

Eli Manning, Jeff Feagles and the story of the Giants' No. 10 jersey

Jeff Feagles and Eli Manning celebrate after kicker Lawrence Tynes kicks the winning 47-yard field goal in the NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers on January 20, 2008 at Lambeau Field. Credit: Getty Images/Jonathan Ferrey. Jeff Feagles was on a golf course in Phoenix when he got a...
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants news, 9/25: Evan Engram, Odell Beckham, more

Jones’ 122 rushing yards trail only Lamar Jackson and Jalen hurts among quarterbacks. Engram has never said anything disparaging about the organization or fans, but it’s clear he hears the noise. He was booed at the Giants’ one open practice of training camp, so how can he not?. “I just...
NFL
Yardbarker

Eli Manning Reflects on His New York Giants Legacy

Eli Manning might have come from football royalty and might have been the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 draft. But if anyone was expecting the crown prince to walk in with his nose up in the air and bearing a sense of superiority as he balanced his crown, what they got instead was a young man who never really wanted to wear the crown, and who, instead, considered himself just another one of the guys looking to be part of a winning culture.
NFL
chatsports.com

Eli Manning’s No. 10 means something unique to every Giants fan

Since his retirement, Eli Manning has noticed numbers. Whether is No. 60 for Shaun O’Hara. No. 51 for Zak DeOssie. Chris Snee’s No. 76. No. 27 for Brandon Jacobs. Manning notices them and he takes pictures. But this Sunday, as the New York Giants prepare to induct Manning into the...
NFL
Big Blue View

10 for 10: Eli Manning’s best moments as a Giant

The New York Giants will be making good on John Mara’s promise that no Giant will ever again wear number 10. This Sunday, as the Giants face the Atlanta Falcons, Eli Manning will be inducted into the Giants’ ring of honor and retire his jersey. Eli’s No. 10 jersey will be joining Phil Simms’ 11 and Y.A. Tittle’s 14 in the rafters.
chatsports.com

Giants retire Eli Manning's No. 10 jersey during halftime ceremony

Eli Manning walked out to his ceremony at halftime of Giants-Falcons on this sun-splashed Sunday at MetLife Stadium, led on the field by his old offensive linemen for the Super Bowl days. The cheers filled the Meadowlands one more time in honor of the quarterback from the Giants’ last two title teams.
NFL
ESPN

Inside the drive that made Eli Manning a New York Giants legend

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It's the drive that says everything about Eli Manning the football player. The poise, the moxie and even-keeled demeanor came to the fore even in the most stressful of situations. The former New York Giants quarterback put it all on display Feb. 3, 2008, in a...
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants Fall To Falcons On Eli’s Day

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After three games and a lot of ugly football, Arthur Smith finally picked up his first win as an NFL coach and his first game ball, courtesy of Matt Ryan. As far as celebratory dancing in the Falcons‘ locker room after their last-second 17-14 win...
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants spoil Eli Manning’s special day as team hits new low vs. Falcons

Facing an 0-2 Falcons team that’s looking to be one of the team’s worst; the Giants offense providing some optimism following a strong showing in Week 2 against Washington; Eli Manning’s retirement ceremony at halftime at MetLife Stadium. The Giants were set up for a humongous victory in Week 3,...
NFL
New York Post

Giants’ ineptitude helped push Eli Manning into retirement: ‘Too much’

If a few more draft picks had worked out, if a few more free-agent signings had hit, if a few more winning plays had been made in crunch time over the past decade, maybe Eli Manning would be quarterbacking the Giants against the Falcons this Sunday. Instead Manning’s career will...
NFL
New York Post

Eli Manning to be flanked by Chris Snee, O-linemen for Giant occasion

It is altogether fitting there will be at least six offensive linemen on the field with Eli Manning — more than any other position group — Sunday afternoon, when he gets inducted into the Giants’ Ring of Honor and has his No. 10 jersey retired by the franchise. Of all...
NFL
wmleader.com

This win was underrated part of Eli Manning’s Giants legacy

Eli Manning retired with more parades down the Canyon of Heroes than he had playoff wins at the Meadowlands. It’s one of the real oddities of Manning’s 16-year career with the Giants that he won just one playoff game at home. And it’s even more unusual that victory — 24-2 over the Falcons in an NFC wild-card game on Jan. 8, 2012 — might be his most forgotten big game because of the brilliance he displayed on the road in later playoff rounds and in both of his Super Bowl wins.
NFL
newsbrig.com

Eli Manning’s defining Giants moment was built from his lowest

There will be highlights, of course, lots of highlights, end-to-end highlights of Eli Manning’s greatest hits, and that’s how it should be on the day the Giants retire his No. 10. Manning is not only one of the great Giants of all time but one of the most important, and there ought to be a proper celebration of all of that.
NFL

