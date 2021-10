A bus stop near a primary school in Kent has been targeted with neo-Nazi stickers with razor blades hidden underneath. The stickers, covered with swastika symbols, were found at the bus shelter in Dunton Green on 22 September. The vice principal of nearby Dartford Technology College sent out a warning to parents about the stickers. “The school has received a message from Kent County Council regarding an abhorrent incident of vandalism, whereby extremist and racist stickers were attached to a bus stop that was very close to a primary school,’ Kent Online quoted Deborah Ellis as saying. “The worrying aggravating...

