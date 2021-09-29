CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Disabled Parrot Invents New Tool To Survive (Video)

 7 days ago
Bruce the Parrot lost his beak as a baby in what was likely a human made pest trap. He has amazingly adapted by using stones to perform some basic functions and live his best life! Bruce is a a Kea, a large parrot species found only in New Zealand. He probably really enjoys the tropical climate and New Zealand's amazing biodiversity!

