Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. A man who says he’s currently incarcerated at New York City’s Rikers Island called in to a local radio show to talk about how bad the conditions have become over the last several months: declining supplies and cleanliness, a lack of medical care, and the consistent threat of COVID-19. “The only way you get a medical appointment is by laying on the floor, and they have to come get you in a stretcher. And they take their time to come and get you on a stretcher,” Nathaniel, who’s been incarcerated at the jail since January, told Brian Lehrer on his morning WNYC show Tuesday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO