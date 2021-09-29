CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Norwich appoint Neil Adams as assistant sporting director in shake up

By Jim van Wijk
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORUBv_0cBUqdn700

Norwich have announced former manager Neil Adams will step up into the role of assistant sporting director to Stuart Webber.

Former Everton and Oldham midfielder Adams, who also played for the Canaries, had most recently been overseeing the club’s footballers who were on loan away from Carrow Road.

Adams, who guided the club’s academy team to FA Youth Cup success in 2013, had initially taken over as caretaker manager from Chris Hughton in April 2014, but was unable to keep Norwich in the Premier League.

After being appointed full-time following relegation to the Championship, Adams eventually resigned in January 2015 with the team seventh in the table, and later returned to the club on the backroom staff.

Norwich also confirmed that as part of the changes Lee Dunn will step up into the position of head of recruitment, with former midfielder Andrew Hughes appointed as the club’s new loan player manager and John Iga joining as head of data and innovation.

Adams is set to help Webber “oversee and manage all football operations and strategy across the club”.

Webber said on www.canaries.co.uk: “I’ve been fortunate enough to have worked very closely with Neil during my time with the club. He brings a wealth of experience and some great attributes to this new role.

“Neil will take on some of my responsibilities, allowing me to drive forward and progress other areas of the club.”

Webber added: “It’s an exciting time to be part of Norwich City, of which every player and staff member is extremely grateful for.”

Norwich, promoted as Championship winners last season, currently sit bottom of the Premier League table with no points after losing all six of their Premier League games so far.

Comments / 0

Related
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea host Manchester City in the Premier League in Saturday's lunchtime kick off at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side are aiming to extend their unbeaten start in the league to six games when Guardiola's reigning champions make the trip to the capital at the weekend. Both sides progressed in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Premier League scrambles to convince stars to get vaccinated

Premier League matches are once again being played in packed stadiums after Britain's successful coronavirus vaccine rollout -- but the reluctance of many players to get jabbed is proving a headache for football authorities. The UK has one of the highest overall virus death tolls in the world, at more than 137,000, but more than 82 percent of over-16s have had two doses of the vaccine, according to the latest government figures. The rapid rollout has enabled the easing of restrictions on large gatherings, with a welcome return of supporters to football grounds. However, although no official figures have been offered by the Premier League, reports suggest only seven of England's 20 top-flight clubs have more than 50 percent of their squad fully vaccinated.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Beckham recalls Greece free-kick 20 years on – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6.FootballIt’s been 20 years since THAT David Beckham free-kick against Greece Historic. 🙌#OnThisDay 2️⃣0️⃣ years ago, David Beckham sent the #ThreeLions to the 2002 @FIFAWorldCup! 🤩pic.twitter.com/R69z3x3R1C— England (@England) October 6, 2021Manchester United reminisced about Sir Bobby Charlton’s debut.A true football 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 👑65 years ago, Sir Bobby Charlton made his United debut 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/p2JwY1KlOu— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2021Preparations continued for international duty.🇺🇾💪⚽️ Entrenamiento.🇺🇾💪⚽️Training.@AUFOficial pic.twitter.com/vDiMVqk3Zw— Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hughton
Person
Stuart Webber
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand names ‘seriously impressive’ Manchester City as new Premier League title favourites

Manchester City are the team to beat in the Premier League this season, according to former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who had named Chelsea as his title favourites before the start of the campaign.The Premier League champions have negotiated a tough start to the season which has seen them face Tottenham, Leicester, Arsenal and, in the past week, Chelsea and Liverpool away from home.Pep Guardiola’s side produced a dominant performance to beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge and displayed grit against Liverpool to come from behind twice and claim a draw at Anfield on Sunday. Those...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Players ‘have to be free to choose’ whether to get Covid vaccine, Rodrigo insists

Leeds United forward Rodrigo says individual players “have to be free to choose” whether they get vaccinated against Covid-19 or not.Football’s governing bodies have urged all players to be fully vaccinated and last month the Premier League is understood to have wrote to all its clubs offering incentives to ensure their playing and coaching staff had both jabs.A report this week suggested only seven top-flight clubs have succeeded in fully vaccinating 50 per cent or more of their squads, with the overall average said to be approximately one-third of all players.“I think it’s a difficult topic,” Rodrigo said. “It’s true...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford defender Craig Cathcart thinks hire-and-fire policy for managers works for club

Watford’s hire-and-fire model for managers may be brutal but Craig Cathcart insists results show it works for the club.Xisco Munoz was shown the door this weekend following a 1-0 loss to Leeds, with the Spaniard given less than 10 months in charge despite guiding them to promotion last term. He left the Hornets 14th in the Premier League with seven points from as many games.Cathcart learned the news in a text message from his sister as he relaxed with family on Sunday, but though initially surprised the 32-year-old has become used to the process in his seven years at Vicarage...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Sporting Director#Canaries#Fa Youth Cup#The Premier League#Championship
The Independent

Amnesty: Saudi-led Newcastle takeover a ‘bitter blow for human rights defenders’

Newcastle’s takeover by a Saudi-led consortium is “an extremely bitter blow for human rights defenders”, claims Amnesty International UK. The club’s fans received the news they had been craving when the Premier League announced it had ratified a takeover by a consortium comprising Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), financiers PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben Brothers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle fans celebrate as £300m Saudi-led takeover confirmed

Newcastle United fans gathered at St James' Park on Thursday following the announcement that the Saudi-led takeover of the club has been approved. The Premier League has confirmed it had settled legal disputes that initially stalled the takeover process, and received “legally binding assurances” that the Saudi Arabian government will not effectively own the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ian Baraclough happy to embrace the challenge as injuries hit Northern Ireland

Ian Baraclough insisted he was happy to embrace the challenge of guiding Northern Ireland into Saturday’s crunch World Cup qualifier against Switzerland while dealing with yet more injury problems.Northern Ireland fought out a goalless draw with the Swiss in Belfast last month while without a string of regulars, and it will be a similar story in Geneva with seven players – including Jonny and Corry Evans Ali McCann and Shayne Lavery – from the original 26-man squad having been ruled out.Injury woes are nothing new for Baraclough, who could be forgiven for feeling he has had one hand tied...
SPORTS
The Independent

Is Andorra vs England on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

England face Andorra in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday evening as the Three Lions look to consolidate their place at the top of Group I.England are currently in pole position to clinch the sole automatic qualification spot for the World Cup in Qatar, four points clear of Albania and five points ahead of Poland having each played six games. Gareth Southgate’s side have the luxury of some straightforward fixtures to see out the campaign, with a trip to group minnows San Marino awaiting on the final day of matches next month should they still need points to...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Lachlan Coote aims to complete Grand Final hat-trick in his St Helens swansong

Lachlan Coote admitted moving to Super League was a gamble but on Saturday he can hit the jackpot.The Scotland international full-back hit a low three years ago when, unwanted by the North Queensland Cowboys, he began contemplating moving into the second-tier Queensland Cup to wind down his career.But then St Helens came calling and, after signing a three-year deal, he has not looked back.There's only one home for us in October 🔥 It's more than a game, it brings us together 💪 The 2021 #GrandFinal— Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) October 5, 2021He helped Saints end a five-year wait by winning...
RUGBY
The Independent

Callum Robinson’s Covid vaccination stance defended by Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny

Manager Stephen Kenny and team-mate John Egan have leapt to the defence of “vilified” Republic of Ireland striker Callum Robinson following his admission that he has not been vaccinated against Covid-19.The 26-year-old West Brom frontman revealed during the build-up to Saturday evening’s World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan that he has decided for now not to have the jab despite twice contracting the virus, and he has since endured a tide of criticism.Kenny, who has been double-vaccinated and has urged his staff and players to follow suit, has nevertheless defended the right of players to choose and stood by Robinson despite...
FIFA
The Independent

Players urge Boris Johnson to change red list quarantine restrictions

The players affected by red list quarantine restrictions have signed a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging the Government to cut the isolation period from 10 to five days. Last week the Government agreed to a ‘bespoke exemption’ from the usual restrictions, which require individuals returning to the UK...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not ‘distracted’ by social media critics after difficult start

Manchester United football director John Murtough told supporters that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his staff are sticking to their plan and ignoring social media criticism after a mixed start to the new season.United have won five but lost three of their opening 10 games this season and sit fourth in the Premier League table, despite a relatively favourable set of opening fixtures.Solskjaer has come under early scrutiny after a summer which saw the high-profile arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, followed by the return of United legend Cristiano Ronaldo.The United manager is yet to win his first piece of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marcus Rashford hits out at universal credit uplift cut

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford describes collecting his honour degree as “bittersweet” after being awarded it for tackling child poverty the day after the Universal Credit uplift was retracted. Accepting the degree during a University of Manchester ceremony at Old Trafford, the England international said: “The cost of living has...
SPORTS
The Independent

Pressure on Switzerland in Northern Ireland qualifier, insists Steven Davis

Northern Ireland’s Steven Davis believes all the pressure is on Switzerland going into Saturday’s crunch World Cup qualifier in Geneva.The visitors start the match three points behind the Swiss in the battle for second place and a play-off berth from Group C, knowing a win would keep their fate in their own hands but that a defeat would be a massive blow to hopes of reaching Qatar 2022.Even so, Davis believes home expectation mean it is the Swiss, ranked 15th in the world compared to Northern Ireland’s 47th, who carry the greater burdens.😃 One day out 📸 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/gYobhpCUmX— Northern...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

275K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy