The New Jersey Devils hot preseason continued to roll on last night with a 4-1 win over the Washington Capitals. They moved to 4-0-0 in exhibition games with two contests to go until the regular season begins on Oct. 15. While the wins are nice, it’s not as if they matter much during the preseason. But there are still notable things to take away, especially with a roster as young as one the Devils have.

