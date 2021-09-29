CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils in the Details - 9/29/21: First Game Edition

By Nate Pilling
allaboutthejersey.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Devils preseason schedule gets underway tonight against the Capitals!. By now you’ve most likely heard that the Devils player who is not vaccinated against COVID-19 is, in fact, Mackenzie Blackwood. He talked about that decision on Tuesday: [The Athletic] [NHL]. One tiny little item of note/concern to highlight from...

Preseason Gamethread #2: New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers

The preseason now begins in Newark as the Devils will be playing at the Rock for the first time since May 4. It is against Our Hated Rivals. The game ultimately does not matter as it is an exhibition game at the end of the day. Still, I do not think anyone would be opposed to a victory by the correct team this evening.
New Jersey Devils Cut 4 from 2021 Training Camp

After last night’s 7-1 beatdown of Our Hated Rivals, Amanda Stein tweeted that the New Jersey Devils coaching staff has decided on their first cuts to their training camp roster. The Devils made made it official this morning. According to the team’s official website, four players have been demoted to Utica. The four are forward Ryan Schmelzer, goaltender Marek Mitens, defenseman Michael Vukojevic, and defenseman Jeremy Groleau.
Racking Them Up: Devils Put Up 7 Goals on Rangers in Preseason Blowout

The beginning of the game was a back-and-forth with nothing of note developing on either end for either of the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers. The shifts were short and sweet as all four Devils lines hit the ice in the first 100 seconds. The McLeod line was the first shift to have sustained offensive zone time, which culminated with a shot over the bar by Tyce Thompson.
Devils top Islanders 2-1 in OT as Jack Hughes departs early

After a dominant 7-1 win over Our Hated Rivals Friday night, the Devils had a quick turnaround for their third preseason game of the 2021-22 season. In actuality, however, a fresh Devils lineup composed entirely of players who sat out last night’s game were called upon for the Saturday matinee in Bridgeport against the New York Islanders.
Jonas Siegenthaler
Julien Brisebois
Mackenzie Blackwood
Dan Rosen
Mike Morreale
Worse than You Think Since 2013: The New Jersey Devils & Shootouts

On Wednesday night, the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals in their first preseason game of the season. The two teams agreed to hold a shootout after the game for practice purposes. The Devils won that when Alexander Holtz scored in the fourth round of shooting. While the result does not count, it was the first time the Devils won in a shootout against an opponent in any situation since February 16, 2020. Yes, over a season ago. And that win was just their fourth out of ten for that season. While that season ended early due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it was likely the Devils were set for their sixth losing record in shootouts for the season in their previous seven seasons. Last season’s 0-5 shootout record made it seven out of the last eight. Shootouts have become a dirty word for the New Jersey Devils for what seems like forever. The Devils have just been awful at them. And that may be the nicest way to describe it.
A 2021-22 Division Snapshot Special: Shootouts

The 2021-22 regular season of the National Hockey League is getting closer and closer. Preseason is going to wrap up this week for a lot of teams. The games that count are a couple of weeks away. It is anticipated that the division is going to be a tight race for this coming season. Will the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals still lead the way? Or will the returning Carolina Hurricanes boss the division like they did in the Central in the 2021 campaign (remember: they finished third in the entire NHL with 80 points last season)? Are the New York Islanders able to be legit? Will the Philadelphia Flyers rebound? How will the New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, and Columbus Blue Jackets deal with it? Plenty of these questions and more will begin to be answered very soon. One thing is for sure: In this results-oriented business, the division snapshot is all about points. For this special edition of the Division Snapshot, this post will look at the recent histories of all eight teams in one of the ways points can be earned. Love them or hate them, they still count in the standings: the shootout.
Preseason Game Preview #4: Washington Capitals @ New Jersey Devils

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils host the Washington Capitals. SB Nation blog: Japers’ Rink. The Broadcast: Radio: Devils Hockey Network. There should be a livestream available on the Devils & Capitals websites as well. The Opposition. The Washington Capitals sent their JV lineup to Philadelphia Saturday night. Predictably, things...
Tempers flare as Rangers easily defeat Devils 6-2

The New Jersey Devils four-game winning streak to open the 2021-22 preseason came to an end Wednesday, as the New York Rangers took advantage of an AHL-heavy Devils lineup in Madison Square Garden and won convincingly by a score of 6-2. The Rangers got on the scoreboard quickly in this...
#Nhl Tonight#Nhl Team#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Capitals#Capital One Arena#Nhl Com#Reporterchris
Devils Take Down the Capitals with a Solid 4-1 Victory

This game decided to start things off spicy right from the start, with the Capitals taking a goalie interference call just three minutes into the first period. The Devils first power play unit looked decent, but Dawson Mercer came out on the second unit and immediately took a cross checking penalty in the corner. On to 4 on 4, where the Devils rushed into the Capitals zone and nearly put one past Vanacek with a drop pass to Dougie Hamilton, but no such luck just yet.
Janne Kuokkanen and the Need for a Big Season

After getting a cup of coffee in the NHL for three previous seasons (between two teams), Janne Kuokkanen was able to finally secure a full time roster spot with the New Jersey Devils going into the 2021 season. Originally bouncing around the lineup a bit, Kuokkanen eventually settled in opposite Yegor Sharangovich (the subject of Stephen’s article yesterday) and Travis Zajac. After Zajac was traded, the pair of wingers were teamed up with Jack Hughes and the results were good no matter which center they had. In his 50 appearances, Kuokkanen managed 25 points, which considering how rough the season was for the team, isn’t bad at all.
Dawson Mercer Should Be in the NHL on Opening Night

As the preseason comes to a close (unceremoniously, after last night’s power outage-induced cancellation), the Devils are now in the home-stretch of the lead up to the season. Now, sights turn to what the final roster will be in New Jersey with training camp and the preseason now in the rearview. The team will need make their final cuts prior to next week’s opener on October 15th. There were some strong performances this preseason and also a few somewhat disappointing turns. One of the standouts of training camp and the preseason, particularly among the rookies, has been Dawson Mercer.
Tampa Bay Lightning
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jack Eichel’s plan drops big hint on future with Sabres

Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres remain at odds over how exactly the team’s captain should medically address his injury. While nothing on that front has been settled, Eichel is rumored to be going to Buffalo for a pre-training camp physical, according to The Associated Press (h/t John Wawrow of The Hockey News).
bleachernation.com

Robin Lehner Brought a Flamethrower to the NHL Yesterday

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is not one to mince words or hold back his truth. In recent years, the former Blackhawk, has come forward with his own struggles in his life and has become an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness and an advocate for better treatment of NHL players and others when it comes to how the league handles their health, safety, and well-being during and after their playing careers.
Second City Hockey

Morning Bag Skate: 9-29-21

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news. Kirby Dach feels “100 percent,” while Jonathan Toews has ways to go: Evaluating every player from the Blackhawks’ first full scrimmage (The Athletic) Chicago Blackhawks 2021-22 season preview (The Athletic) Tyler Johnson uses Lightning experience to adapt to...
allaboutthejersey.com

40% CF Game 1: No Worries

In their first preseason game against Washington, the New Jersey Devils showed some positive signs. Their goal scorers were able to score, and putting up 5 goals is always a good sign for a team that has needed a boost in offensive production for years. One of the negatives, however,...
CBS Pittsburgh

Oct. 19 Is A ‘Mike Lange Night’ In Pittsburgh! Penguins To Celebrate Beloved Broadcaster At Game

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will celebrate their Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lange at a game later this month at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins say they plan to dedicate their game on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to the longtime play-by-play broadcaster. The team says, “Mike will be the guest of honor as he watches his first hockey game in decades as a fan.” On October 19, the Penguins will celebrate Mike Lange Night. All fans in attendance will receive cheer cards featuring one of Lange's famous sayings. In-game tributes and videos will be shared throughout the game in honor...
allaboutthejersey.com

2021-22 Utica Comets Season Preview

The 2021-22 American Hockey League (AHL) season is just a few weeks away. This is a season of big change for the Devils as they ended their affiliation with Binghamton and signed a 10 year affiliation with the Utica Comets. This is a return to Utica for the Devils organization as they previously had the Utica Devils affiliation from 1987 to 1993. The Comets are in the North Division of the Eastern Conference and will also play against the other Eastern Conference teams from the Atlantic Division during their 72 game regular season. Utica will start their season at home when they host the Rochester Americans on October 17.
An Underdog Story: Yegor Sharangovich

The 2021-22 NHL season is one of hope for the New Jersey Devils and their fans. Between the additions of Tatar, Graves, Bernier, and Hamilton, another year of development for Hughes, Hischier, Bratt, and Smith, the hope of a bounce-back year for Blackwood, and the excitement of seeing what Mercer and Holtz could bring in camp, a few things snuck under the radar, at least for me. One of those things was the expectations for a certain 23 year-old Belarusian winger coming off of a year in which he came one goal short of matching the team lead and was on pace for 27 goals in a normal 82 game season. But in the midst of his training camp performance it’s hard to not notice the play of Yegor Sharangovich. And I’m going to make a bold prediction and say that he will be a part of this team for a while. More than that though, today I’m going to convince you (if you needed convincing) that he should be your favorite Devils player. Sure, Hughes and Bratt are flashier, Hamilton is a Norris caliber defensemen, and Mercer and Holtz are the shiny new toys, but Sharangovich is a special story that I, personally, and I suspect many other fans as well, have not really fully managed to appreciate amidst the continued struggles of the team as a whole.
