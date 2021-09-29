Devils in the Details - 9/29/21: First Game Edition

The 2021-22 regular season of the National Hockey League is getting closer and closer. Preseason is going to wrap up this week for a lot of teams. The games that count are a couple of weeks away. It is anticipated that the division is going to be a tight race for this coming season. Will the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals still lead the way? Or will the returning Carolina Hurricanes boss the division like they did in the Central in the 2021 campaign (remember: they finished third in the entire NHL with 80 points last season)? Are the New York Islanders able to be legit? Will the Philadelphia Flyers rebound? How will the New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, and Columbus Blue Jackets deal with it? Plenty of these questions and more will begin to be answered very soon. One thing is for sure: In this results-oriented business, the division snapshot is all about points. For this special edition of the Division Snapshot, this post will look at the recent histories of all eight teams in one of the ways points can be earned. Love them or hate them, they still count in the standings: the shootout.

