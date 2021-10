The Denver Broncos' 3-0 start hasn't come without a cost. The Broncos have already lost multiple starters to injury, two of them at wide receiver. Jerry Jeudy is expected to miss a few weeks because of an ankle sprain against the New York Giants in Week 1, but he should return around midseason. However, a bigger blow was the loss of KJ Hamler for the season because of a torn ACL in Week 3 against the New York Jets.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO