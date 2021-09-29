CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/29/21)

By Jon Stinchcomb
Dawgs By Nature
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. flash on-field chemistry — finally — in Browns’ win” (ESPN) - “As soon as OBJ made his cut, Mayfield fired a strike to the spot Beckham would end up in, resulting in a seamless 13-yard completion and a first down.”. “Jadeveon Clowney shows up...

www.dawgsbynature.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: 3 trade targets before the NFL deadline

The Cleveland Browns have started the season 3-1, but they should look at a trade for one of these three guys to become legit contenders. As we enter Week 4, the Cleveland Browns are now 3-1, tied for first in the division, and just under a month away from the trade deadline. To this point, it has been an extremely interesting season.
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Browns vs. Vikings: Week 4 Need to Know

The Cleveland Browns will look to pick up their first road win of the 2021 season on Sunday when they visit the Minnesota Vikings. Cleveland comes into the game off one of the best defensive performances in franchise history as they held the Chicago Bears to 47 yards of total offense and one net passing yard while racking up nine sacks.
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Vikings try to play spoiler but fall short 14-7

The Browns need to continue their winning ways whereas the Minnesota Vikings are looking for a turnaround for their young season. Both clubs need this win. Cleveland is in a logjam in their division whereas the Vikings want to even their record to 2-2-0. Let’s jump right into it. Who...
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Today, the Cleveland Browns play on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions. Television: CBS - Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) & Trent Green (analyst) Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX.
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Browns vs. Vikings: NFL Week 4 Preview and Prediction

On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. Below, we analyze a few advantages, disadvantages, or general thoughts about the two teams before getting to our predictions for the game. Game Analysis. A Potent Offense. I would love to believe that the Browns’ defense found...
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 4

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings. It’s OK to say that Baker Mayfield had an awful game in terms of accuracy, without having to question whether he’s worthy of being the team’s future franchise quarterback. Mayfield has had a lot of terrific performances over the past year, and yet I saw way too many fans questioning his long-term status with the team. My reaction to reading those takes was, “Where the hell did that come from?”
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Where are your former Browns now? DE Bill Glass

In 1964, the Cleveland Browns won the NFL Championship. The win would be the franchise’s eighth pro football championship. That year they were pitted against the Baltimore Colts who were favored to win by 17 points. Instead, a steady defense swamped the NFL’s best offense and limited Colts superstar QB Johnny Unitas to just 89-yards passing.
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Baker Mayfield: “People seem to forget how I got here”

It has been a rough few weeks for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. First came an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder while trying to make a tackle after an interception against the Houston Texans in Week 2. Then came five sacks in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. Things...
NFL

