Faith in Action for Cass County invites everyone to join them in celebrating National Good Neighbor Day on September 28, 2021, by being a Good Neighbor to someone nearby. A Good Neighbor might stop to say “Hi”, ask about kids or grandkids, compliment the flowers, or check to see if they have been OK during this pandemic. Neighbors don’t have to be right next door; our neighborhoods have expanded virtually in the past two years. Our communities thrive when people make connections and we share and help one another.

CASS COUNTY, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO