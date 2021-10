WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/08/21) TODAY: Happy finally Friday! We made it through another work week, and Mother Nature is gracing us with some rather nice weather. Highs this afternoon will be very warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s under sunny to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the south. We shouldn’t run into any headaches if you are going out to watch some Friday night football games; it may be just a bit warm.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO