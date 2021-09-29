CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission Education Foundation holds virtual fall breakfast

By Staff Report
shawneemissionpost.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShawnee Mission Education Foundation holds virtual fall breakfast. The Shawnee Mission Education Foundation hosted a virtual fall breakfast on Sept. 28. Although the foundation originally planned for an in-person event, it ultimately decided a virtual event was in the best interest of students and the community. The breakfast featured student stories, a Q&A session between students and Superintendent Michelle Hubbard and more.

Kansas City, KS
