TOBAY Beach to Host Large Car Show on October 3

What is being billed as Long Island’s premier car show will take place on Sunday, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at TOBAY Beach (rain date is Oct. 10). The Town of Oyster Bay The Supervisor’s TOBAY Beach Classic will be co-sponsored by Car Show Long Island and will feature hundreds of automobiles, trucks, military vehicles, and emergency service vehicles. A live concert performed by That 70’s Band will take place during the day, followed by trophy presentations. The event is free for spectators.