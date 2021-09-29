CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

DAILY LOG: 9-29-21

Tahlequah Daily Press
 9 days ago

John T. Schultz to Terry Lynn Schultz. Barbara E. Metivier to Joshua Ryan Whitman. Allison Todd to Anthony James Sheets. William David Thomas to Laurin Keen. Brian Todhunter to Catina Drywater. Pudewa Holdings, LLC to Ellen Ruth Huffman-Zechman. Tommie L. Heaton to Brooke Raylee Bailey. Christopher L. Brownell to Courtney...

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tahlequah Daily Press

SHERIFF'S BEAT 10-10-21: Suspect ditches vehicle, flees from deputies

A wanted man ditched his vehicle and ran from deputies before a traffic stop. On Oct. 6, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kile Turley was on patrol in the area of 530 Road when he noticed a vehicle behind him. Turley pulled up to a three-way intersection and waited for the SUV to approach, but the driver turned around and headed back in the opposite direction. Turley turned around to catch up to the vehicle, but lost sight of it. The deputy followed the only trail nearby and saw someone run into a wooded area. The vehicle was underneath a bridge and a woman was in the passenger seat. She said a man was giving her a ride home, but turned around and parked under the bridge. Turley found papers in the glovebox that were addressed to a man, whom the woman identified as the driver who took off running. Dispatched advised the man had warrants and a suspended driver’s license. Turley searched the vehicle and found a bag that contained syringes and methamphetamine. The woman was given a ride into Tahlequah.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
panolian.com

Municipal Court 9/29/21

Batesville Court was held Wednesday, Sept. 29, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding. Hadi Khalid Alomari, 899 Sunset, Grenada, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony on charges of possession of marijuana and no tag and was fined $670. Mondarius Laquan Armstead, 4072 Curtis Road, Batesville, had bond...
BATESVILLE, MS
Tahlequah Daily Press

Owners say vagrants impacting businesses

Local residents and downtown business owners continue to express frustration about homeless people loitering in the area and creating a nuisance, sometimes using drugs or committing petty crimes. On Sept. 21, Marsha Washington, of Tahlequah, posted a photo on Facebook of what appears to be someone sleeping in the gazebo...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Tahlequah Daily Press

Police chief pledges heavier park patrols

During a recent weekly chat session, Tahlequah Police Department Chief Nate King discussed call numbers for the week, an upcoming retirement, and touched on complaints he's received recently. Officers logged a total of 606 calls for service: 77 traffic stops, 141 building checks, three burglary of motor vehicles, eight thefts,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Butts
Tahlequah Daily Press

Elementary students hoof it to campuses

Tahlequah schools welcomed dozens more students on the hoof than they usually do on Wednesday, Oct. 6. As a part of a nationwide initiative, youngsters who normally take the bus or drive to school participated in National Walk to School Day. According to Tahlequah principals, walking is healthy for children...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Tahlequah Daily Press

NSU, businesses set spooky stuff on agenda

Millions of children throughout the country will be participating in Halloween this year. While some people are not fans of the holiday, others spend hundreds of dollars on costumes, candy, decorations, haunted houses, movies, and Halloween parties. Northeastern Oklahoma is famous for hosting the Halloween Festival at the Muskogee Castle,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Tahlequah Daily Press

POLICE BEAT 10-8-21: Intoxicated man traps woman in apartment

A woman claimed an intoxicated man followed her to her apartment and refused to let her leave. On Oct. 6, Tahlequah Police Officer Jacob Robertson was dispatched to Monroe Street Apartments on a report of an intoxicated man who wouldn't allow a woman to emerge from her apartment. Robertson made contact with Sian Khai Mang and detained him. The caller said Mang followed her to her door and stood there. She said he then went to the neighbors' windows and peered inside. Robertson asked the woman if Mang tried to get into her apartment, and she said he did, but wasn't able to. Mang was arrested and taken to jail for public intoxication.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Tahlequah Daily Press

Most school super salaries still on rise

Several superintendents in Cherokee County have seen their salaries increase over the past year, and school board members are defending their reasons for approving them. Boards take different factors into consideration when deciding how much to pay their superintendents, such as experience, education, and the going market. During an Aug. 25 meeting, Tahlequah Public Schools board member Ed Myers said a board member’s first responsibility is to hire the superintendent.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Thomas#Bradford#Log#Pudewa Holdings#Llc#Lvnv Funding#Ford Motor Credit Company
Tahlequah Daily Press

U.S. Attorney's Office announces indictments

MUSKOGEE – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced on Monday, Oct. 4, that a federal grand jury completed its August and September sessions and returned 46 felony indictments for crimes occurring on Native American reservations. The cases include 10 on the 14-county Cherokee Nation reservation:...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
Tahlequah Daily Press

Tribal holds continue to mark number in county jail

Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members were updated on jail operations during an Oct. 6 meeting. During the administrative report, it was announced that 66 people were in jail that morning: 54 men and 14 women. Five inmates were sentenced to the Department of Corrections, and three were sentenced to county time. Around 25 inmates were held on tribal charges.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
Tahlequah Daily Press

Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Fire Department. As lieutenant on Red Shift, I assist to coordinate, instruct, or supervise in the absence of or in addition to the captain. I consult with my captain, follow the chain of command regarding day-to-day operations, emergency operations, apparatus, and equipment. I maintain the responsibilities of the firefighter/driver to protect life, property, and enhance community safety.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (9/29/21 – 10/5/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Tahlequah Daily Press

POLICE BEAT 10-6-21: Officers recover stolen vehicle, find syringes

A man was arrested when officers recovered a stolen vehicle and found several loaded syringes inside. On Oct. 1, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol in the area of North Park Avenue when he observed an expired tag on a Chevrolet Tahoe. The officer ran the license plate and received notification the vehicle was stolen out of Tulsa. Cobb alerted other officers and conducted a traffic stop in a parking lot. Cobb gave the driver verbal commands to shut off the vehicle, and for him and the passenger to stick their hands out of the window. The driver, Aaron Shepard, and the passenger were detained and searched. Shepard had marijuana and a pipe. Cobb searched the vehicle and found five syringes that contained methamphetamine. A bottle contained 59 pills identified as Gabapentin tabs, not a controlled substance. Shepard agreed to speak with Cobb and claimed he bought the vehicle from a man in Tulsa, but didn’t know his name. Shepard denied ownership of the syringes and pills. The passenger said those items didn’t belong to her. Shepard asked Cobb if the passenger was going to be arrested, and Cobb advised she was going to go to jail for possession. Shepard then said all illegal items inside the vehicle were his, and not the passenger’s. She was released and Shepard was transported to jail and booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, driving under revocation, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Tahlequah Daily Press

Go Ye Village hosts events for residents

The past week was an exciting weekend for residents and visitors at Go Ye Village. The Green Country Spyder Ryder Jamboree was held, with over 150 riders in attendance. The parade of spyders – three-wheel motorcycles – began just prior to Thursday's opening ceremonies, after which the riders participated in planned rides on Friday and Saturday. The weekend concluded with a cookout at Go Ye Village.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Tahlequah Daily Press

Abatement board tables five dilapidated structures

The Tahlequah Abatement Board, during an Oct. 4 meeting, tabled five structures for future meetings. Code Compliance Officer Vicky Green and Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons said the structure at 307 Basin Ave., owned by the Martinez family, has had on going issues with messiness, which creates a danger to the public.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Tahlequah Daily Press

City Council adds Juneteeth to official calendar

During an Oct. 4 Tahlequah City Council meeting, officials voted to add Juneteenth to the holiday calendar for 2022, as well as future calendar years. M’Lynn Pape, director of Human Resources, said the employee handbook states there are 12 paid holidays, and adding Juneteenth will make that 13 paid holidays for city employees.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Tahlequah Daily Press

Republicans to meet Oct. 11 at Armory

The Cherokee County Republican Party will meet on Monday, Oct. 11 at the Tahlequah Municipal Armory at 6:30 p.m. All those interested are invited to attend. For questions, call Cherokee County Republican Chairman Josh Owen, at 918-822-3237.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
Tahlequah Daily Press

POLICE BEAT 10-5-21: Stolen laptops, electronics recovered during routine traffic stop

Officers recovered stolen laptops and electronics during a traffic stop for a minor traffic offense. On Sept. 29, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol on East Allen Road when he noticed the vehicle in front of him fail to signal within 100 feet before turning. Cobb conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Clear Creek store. Krystle Osburn stated she didn't have her driver's license because it was stolen, and she wasn't able to produce her security verification. Records showed Osburn had a valid license and the vehicle insurance. Cobb gave Osburn a verbal warning for failing to signal within 100 feet, the driver's license violation, and failure to carry security verification. Cobb advised Osburn she was free to leave and asked if there were any weapons inside the vehicle. Osburn said there weren't any and gave Cobb permission to search. Osburn told Cobb the tub in the backseat had several laptops and electronics inside it. She then admitted a man brought the items to her house, and those were possibly stolen. Cobb opened the tub to find the electronics, and Osburn became adamant that he take them with him because she didn't want them. Cobb ran the laptops and electronics through dispatch to see if they were stolen. Dispatch advised two of the laptops were stolen out of Cherokee County and Tahlequah. Osburn told Cobb she couldn't afford an attorney before he asked her about the stolen electronics. She stated she understood her Miranda rights, and agree to speak with officers. She claimed she didn't know what was inside the box. However, Cobb reminded her that she was the person who said the box contained laptops and electronics that were possibly stolen. Osburn claimed her house was broken into when she was in Rogers County. Osburn was arrested for knowingly concealing stolen property. Lt. Bryan Qualls took the laptops to the evidence lockers to be released to the owners. Tahlequah Public Schools was listed as the owner of one of the laptops, and the school resource officer was contacted.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
escalontimes.com

Police Beat 9-29-21

8:59 a.m. – 9-1-1 hang-up from the 400 block of Farinelli; accidental dial, checks OK. 11:10 a.m. – Officer initiated activity in the 1800 block of Jackson on a follow up. 2:23 p.m. – Follow-up by officer in the 1200 block of Ullrey. 3 p.m. – 9-1-1 hang-up from the...
ESCALON, CA
northwestmoinfo.com

Chillicothe Police Activity for 9/29/21

12:57am, Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Graves Street in reference to damage done to a vehicle…. Officers arrested a 23 year old suspect, who was processed and later released with citations for Tampering with a motor vehicle 2nd degree and Domestic Assault; 4th degree…. 3:18am, Officers reported...
CHILLICOTHE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy