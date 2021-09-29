DAILY LOG: 9-29-21

A man was arrested when officers recovered a stolen vehicle and found several loaded syringes inside. On Oct. 1, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol in the area of North Park Avenue when he observed an expired tag on a Chevrolet Tahoe. The officer ran the license plate and received notification the vehicle was stolen out of Tulsa. Cobb alerted other officers and conducted a traffic stop in a parking lot. Cobb gave the driver verbal commands to shut off the vehicle, and for him and the passenger to stick their hands out of the window. The driver, Aaron Shepard, and the passenger were detained and searched. Shepard had marijuana and a pipe. Cobb searched the vehicle and found five syringes that contained methamphetamine. A bottle contained 59 pills identified as Gabapentin tabs, not a controlled substance. Shepard agreed to speak with Cobb and claimed he bought the vehicle from a man in Tulsa, but didn’t know his name. Shepard denied ownership of the syringes and pills. The passenger said those items didn’t belong to her. Shepard asked Cobb if the passenger was going to be arrested, and Cobb advised she was going to go to jail for possession. Shepard then said all illegal items inside the vehicle were his, and not the passenger’s. She was released and Shepard was transported to jail and booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, driving under revocation, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
