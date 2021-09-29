DAILY LOG: 9-29-21

Officers recovered stolen laptops and electronics during a traffic stop for a minor traffic offense. On Sept. 29, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol on East Allen Road when he noticed the vehicle in front of him fail to signal within 100 feet before turning. Cobb conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Clear Creek store. Krystle Osburn stated she didn't have her driver's license because it was stolen, and she wasn't able to produce her security verification. Records showed Osburn had a valid license and the vehicle insurance. Cobb gave Osburn a verbal warning for failing to signal within 100 feet, the driver's license violation, and failure to carry security verification. Cobb advised Osburn she was free to leave and asked if there were any weapons inside the vehicle. Osburn said there weren't any and gave Cobb permission to search. Osburn told Cobb the tub in the backseat had several laptops and electronics inside it. She then admitted a man brought the items to her house, and those were possibly stolen. Cobb opened the tub to find the electronics, and Osburn became adamant that he take them with him because she didn't want them. Cobb ran the laptops and electronics through dispatch to see if they were stolen. Dispatch advised two of the laptops were stolen out of Cherokee County and Tahlequah. Osburn told Cobb she couldn't afford an attorney before he asked her about the stolen electronics. She stated she understood her Miranda rights, and agree to speak with officers. She claimed she didn't know what was inside the box. However, Cobb reminded her that she was the person who said the box contained laptops and electronics that were possibly stolen. Osburn claimed her house was broken into when she was in Rogers County. Osburn was arrested for knowingly concealing stolen property. Lt. Bryan Qualls took the laptops to the evidence lockers to be released to the owners. Tahlequah Public Schools was listed as the owner of one of the laptops, and the school resource officer was contacted.

