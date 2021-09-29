CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No One's Telling The Truth In Joshua Ferris' New Novel — Or Are They?

Cover picture for the articleEvery family is a group of unreliable narrators. That's not to say that your parents lied when they told you, say, how they met, but time has a way of distorting memories, and fiction replaces fact in our minds seamlessly and subconsciously. Or as the narrator of Joshua Ferris' dazzling new novel puts it: "Every story we tell ourselves is some version of make-believe."

