San Francisco, CA

San Francisco's new Sistine Chapel exhibit is a religious experience. But is it museum-quality?

By Dan Gentile
SFGate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first thing you see inside the new art exhibit at Saint Mary’s Cathedral is a very inebriated biblical figure. Titled “The Drunkenness of Noah,” this fresco is the introductory panel of Michelangelo’s masterpiece he painstakingly painted on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Rome. It depicts Noah naked and asleep after drinking too much wine, while his sons mock him for his indulgence. The scene is recreated at a true-to-life scale to the original, printed on fabric that’s been draped on panels arranged throughout a large multi-purpose room inside the Cathedral of St Mary of the Assumption on Gough Street. But instead of 68 feet in the air, the panels are displayed just 10 feet from the ground, giving a much more detailed view of the artwork.

www.sfgate.com

