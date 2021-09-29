CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

POLICE BEAT 9-29-21: Couple arrested after found lying in park with bottle of vodka

Tahlequah Daily Press
 9 days ago

An alleged intoxicated couple were found lying on the ground in a park near the city's walking trail on Sunday, Sept. 26. Tahlequah Police Officer Jacob Robertson was dispatched to Felts Park on a report of intoxicated people in the area. The officer arrived to find Corey Christie and Elizabeth Ishcomer lying in the grass near the walking trail. There was a bottle of vodka next to Christie and he stated the pair were just resting. He was unsteady on his feet and eventually fell over when he was told to stand up. Christie tried to resist when Robertson was arresting him, but he was taken to the ground. Ishcomer was also unsteady on her feet and was arrested. Christie and Ishcomer were placed in the same patrol vehicle and transported to jail for public drunkenness.

