CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moorhead, MN

Thanks to these Moorhead High students for brightening up our city

By Tracy Briggs
INFORUM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOORHEAD — Does anything give a community more personality than great artwork strewn throughout the city? I say no. I remember my very earliest days as a young weekend reporter at WDAY-TV. The stories we did were often on the lighter side, which was just fine with me. While my weekday co-workers were often arguing over who would cover the big fire across town, I’d raise my hand to work on a dog birthday party at Trollwood Park.

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Local
Minnesota Government
Moorhead, MN
Education
Moorhead, MN
Entertainment
Moorhead, MN
Government
Fargo, ND
Government
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Moorhead, MN
Fargo, ND
Entertainment
Fargo, ND
Education
NBC News

Trump misled about D.C. hotel finances, House panel says

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump provided “misleading information about the financial situation” of his hotel in Washington while he was in office, according to the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The committee, which recently obtained documents from the General Services Administration, found that Trump reported his hotel in downtown...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Broadway#Wday Tv#Moorhead High School#Folkways
NBC News

18 former NBA players arrested in fraud scheme seem to face a slam-dunk prosecution

Federal prosecutors have charged 18 former NBA players with conspiracy to defraud the league’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million. Defendant Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft by the then-New Jersey Nets and one-time shooting guard for the Houston Rockets, is also charged with aggravated identity theft.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy