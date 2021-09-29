El Pollo Loco is celebrating the virtual return of the crunchy taco

Just in time for National Taco Day on October 4, El Pollo Loco is bringing back the crunch, but they are doing it in a virtual way. Confused yet? I’ve got you covered. So in honor of National Taco Day, El Pollo Loco is bringing back their crunchy tacos. But if you have never had one of their crunchy tacos, then you may not know why this is exciting. It’s exciting because these tacos give us “smoky Tinga sauce, shredded chicken, lettuce and Jack cheese into the same crispy tortilla shell fans have always loved.”