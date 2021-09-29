How to watch Chicago Fire season 10, episode 2

(CBS) – Tough As Nails returns tonight at 9PM for its third season on CBS and streaming with Paramount+. Tough As Nails is, of course, a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors will be tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they will be eliminated until the Tough As Nails winner is named, but nobody will go home. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. The series will redefine what it means to be tough, proving that it comes in all shapes and sizes. Check out the video above for a preview of Tough As Nails season three and tune in tonight starting at 9PM. Check your local listings for more information.

