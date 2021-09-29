CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

How to watch Chicago Fire season 10, episode 2

By Alexandria Ingham
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHerrmann breaks protocol during Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 2. What could lead to him doing that? Find out by watching the new episode live. It’s extremely rare for Herrmann to break protocol. Something serious has to happen on a case for that to happen, and it looks like it could be linked to the car in the promo.

onechicagocenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Who’s in, who’s out on Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med

Heading into the new seasons of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD there are a lot of question marks surrounding the statuses of the casts for the upcoming season. Unlike in the past few offseasons in which things have been cut and dry, this year there are a lot more question marks which can make it hard to know who’s coming and who’s going this season.
TV SERIES
onechicagocenter.com

Chicago Fire 200th episode may not feature a Stellaride wedding after all

Chicago Fire has been a TV staple over the past decade, and season 10 will bring with it the momentous landmark of 200 episodes. Much has been made of the 200th episode itself, with showrunner Derek Haas teasing major plot developments, as well as the return of beloved characters. One...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago Fire 200th episode to feature return of several former characters

It seems fans can expect a few blasts from the past in the Chicago Fire 200th episode, which has been said to bring back a few familiar faces from the show’s early seasons. In a new interview with ET Online, Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas opened up about the plans for the upcoming milestone episode of NBC’s original One Chicago series. While we’ve always anticipated the episode would be a big one for the show and Haas has even teased it as being “one to remember,” it seems the creative team is looking to go bigger than we anticipated.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire#Fire Season#Fubo Tv#Firefighters
TVLine

TV Ratings: CSI: Vegas Has Soft Debut; Survivor and Chicago Fire Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor drew 5.6 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, dipping in the demo week-to-week yet still leading Wednesday in that measure. (Read recap.) From there, Tough as Nails returned to 3.1 mil/0.5 — on par with its sophomore averages, but drawing a smaller crowd than SEAL Team did last season (3.9 mil/0.5). CSI: Vegas then debuted to 4 mil and a 0.4, improving on SWAT‘s typical audience in the time slot, yet respectively ranking sixth and seventh among this fall’s nine debuts thus far. TVLine readers gave the CSI sequel series launch an average...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 2: Headcount

We’re already bracing ourselves for change on Chicago Fire. Chief Boden has announced his promotion, and him leaving the firehouse will be one of the biggest shake-ups we’ve seen. In the coming episodes can also expect Joe Cruz to be dealing with the effects of trauma from his recent brush...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Tampa

WATCH: ‘Tough As Nails’ Season 3 Premieres Tonight At 9PM On CBS

(CBS) – Tough As Nails returns tonight at 9PM for its third season on CBS and streaming with Paramount+. Tough As Nails is, of course, a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors will be tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they will be eliminated until the Tough As Nails winner is named, but nobody will go home. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. The series will redefine what it means to be tough, proving that it comes in all shapes and sizes. Check out the video above for a preview of Tough As Nails season three and tune in tonight starting at 9PM. Check your local listings for more information.
TV SERIES
The Oregonian

The Simpsons Season 33 premiere; Episode 1 free live stream, time, TV channel, how to watch online (9/26/21)

The Simpsons are finally back, this time for a record 33rd season as the family and town of Springfield return to your television for another slew of hilarious adventures and heartwarming episodes from Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and baby Maggie. The Simpsons Season 33, Episode 1 premiere takes place on Sunday, September 26 at 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on FOX.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Staten Island Advance

How to watch your favorite ‘Saturday Night Live’ episodes ahead of the Season 47 premiere

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Everyone has a favorite “Saturday Night Live” sketch, character or cast member. Whether it’s Eddie Murphy’s “Gumby,” Molly Shannon’s Mary Katherine Gallagher, or Bill Hader’s Stefon, “SNL” fans can catch all the classic funny moments with NBC’s streaming platform Peacock. Peacock offers thousands of hours of...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Family Guy’ Season 20 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Family Guy is something of a rarity in modern television. It’s about the only show on television that’s run for 20 years but has been canceled twice. And now, the show no executive could truly kill has reached a new milestone: Season 20. The premiere hits Fox Sunday, September 26, at 9:00 PM Eastern. You can Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
TV SERIES
Chicago Parents

How to Help Kids Understand the Great Chicago Fire

For some kids, this will be the first time they have even heard of the calamity that was the Great Chicago Fire. Other children may have ancestors whose survival has become the stuff of family legend. But all visitors to the Chicago History Museum’s new exhibit on the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 will come away with a deep sense of the tragedy – and creative ideas for related projects to help sear that knowledge into true understanding.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Seattle

WATCH: ‘Ghosts’ Come To CBS And Paramount+ Tonight At 9PM

(CBS) – Ghosts premieres tonight as CBS’ newest comedy starting at 9:00PM ET/PT with the first episode titled, “Hello!” Ghosts tells the story of Samantha and Jay, a couple who decide to throw caution and money to the wind to convert a rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast – only to find it’s inhabited by the many opinionated spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. Also, when Sam thinks she’s crazy because she continues to see the ghosts of Woodstone Manor, she tries to ignore them, making them even more determined to get her...
TV SERIES
Chicago Sun-Times

How the Great Fire changed Chicago architecture

It’s been 150 years since the last embers from the Great Fire flickered out, leaving behind a smoldering city with the will and the money to rebuild. And it did. Chicago virtually remade itself within 20 years. New buildings sprang up downtown and in other areas ravaged by the conflagration. Millions of tons of rubble from the fire were dumped into the lake, creating landfill that would be planted and reshaped into Grant Park and portions of Burnham Park, just south of current day Roosevelt Road.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ Premieres Make Big 3-Day Ratings Jumps

The season premieres of two network stalwarts — Grey’s Anatomy and Blue Bloods — posted some of the biggest three-day gains in the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3. Though Grey’s opened with the lowest same-day ratings for a season premiere in its history, the ABC drama moved into the top 10 among adults 18-49 with growth of nearly half a ratings point in the three days after its debut (and not including streaming), according to Nielsen. The show rose from a 0.77 rating in the key ad demographic for its initial airing to 1.26 over three days. The 0.49 increase was...
TV SERIES
E! News

Are Bachelor in Paradise's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say…

Watch: "Bachelor in Paradise": Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Talk Engagement. Finding a "Grocery Store" big enough for the two of them!. Fan favorite Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt officially got engaged during the season seven finale, and now the happy couple are ready to spill on wedding plans, Bachelor Nation double dates and of course, all the details on moving in together.
RELATIONSHIPS
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Just Revealed Huge News About Tom Selleck for Season 12

Blue Bloods Season 12 debuts on Friday, October 1. Ahead of the premiere, CBS released a press release surrounding some behind-the-scenes changes to the show. Tom Selleck (who plays Frank Reagan) is now listed as an executive producer. Tom Selleck has another item to add to his ever-growing list of...
TV SERIES
FanSided

FanSided

156K+
Followers
349K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy