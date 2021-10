Store security watched an Aurora boy, 15, attempt to fish a pair of AirPods out of a locked cabinet Sept. 21 at Walmart’s electronics department. First, he obtained a hanger in the clothing department. When the hanger failed to nab his prize, he went to the craft department and grabbed a purple silk flower fashioning the wire stem into a hook. Returning to electronics, he knocked things out of his way to fish out the item he wanted. He removed it from the box, put it into a bag he had and walked out of the store where security stopped him. Police cited him for theft and for using criminal tools in the act. He faces Geauga County Juvenile Court.

BAINBRIDGE, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO