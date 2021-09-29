Booster dose side effects were similar to second dose, with brief, mild-to-moderate effects, study says
(CNN) — New data suggests booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines were well-tolerated, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday. "The frequency and type of side effects were similar to those seen after the second vaccine doses and were mostly mild or moderate and short-lived," Walensky said during a White House Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday, when she described a new study published in CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.www.cnn.com
