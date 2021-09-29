CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Pfizer a step closer to having its COVID vaccine approved for younger children

Eyewitness News
 9 days ago

Pfizer is one step closer to potentially having its vaccine approved for children under the age of 12.

www.wfsb.com

Best Life

Moderna Now Says Vaccine Protection Goes Down After This Long

As more time passes since the majority of vaccinated people in the U.S. got their COVID shots, experts have been keeping an eye on how immunity fares in the months thereafter. Moderna recently said data shows that those who were vaccinated this year had more protection against COVID than those who got their shots last year. According to the vaccine manufacturer, the shot's protective power is lower about a year after you've been vaccinated.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Moderna study: Those vaccinated last year more likely to contract COVID-19

(WJW) – A recent study shows that people who got the Moderna vaccine a year ago are more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who got it more recently. Moderna’s Phase 3 COVE Study compared participants who received the vaccine between July 1, 2021 and August 27, 2021 to participants who got it between July 2020 and October 2020.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

JCVI facing calls from within for greater transparency over decision-making on vaccinating children

The UK’s vaccine watchdog is facing calls from scientists and its own members for greater transparency over recommendations it has made for vaccinating children against Covid-19.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has been criticised for failing to publish the detailed minutes, modelling and analysis behind its decision to advise vaccinating all over-16s in Britain but not those aged 12 to 15. A JCVI insider told The Independent that it was “regrettable” that the public was still waiting for the written evidence, while Professor Christina Pagel, the director of the Clinical Operational Research Unit at University College London, said...
KIDS
The Independent

Malaria vaccine to be rolled out for African children after WHO issues historic approval

Children across much of Africa are to be vaccinated against malaria – potentially saving tens of thousands of lives – in a historic and hopeful breakthrough against a disease that has plagued humanity for centuries.The mosquito-borne infection kills more than 400,000 people a year, most of whom are babies and infants. On Wednesday the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended a vaccine for use across sub-Saharan Africa and regions with moderate to high transmission levels for the first time, following a successful pilot programme in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi. Developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, the vaccine, which was first shown to...
HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

University Of Minnesota Researchers Find Those Who’ve Had COVID Get Huge Immunity Boost From Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data is out on how well COVID-19 vaccines work in those who’ve already been infected, and that cutting-edge research is coming from Minnesota. More than 1,000 Minnesotans did test positive for the virus, leaving some to wonder if those who do have natural immunity actually need to get vaccinated. It turns out the answer to that question was actually discovered on the University of Minnesota campus. WCCO spoke with U immunologist Dr. Marc Jenkins. “We wanted to know like how does the immunity you get from the vaccine compare to the kind of immunity you get from the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
leedaily.com

J&J Vaccine Finds Its Way to Clotting Conditions, Vaccine Discontinued

Things get pretty unfortunate for the much-awaited J&J vaccine as the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union’s primal drug regulator on Friday found a potential link between Johnson & Johnson’s SARS COVID-19 vaccine and the involvement of rare cases of blood clotting in deep veins to those injected. J...
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY

