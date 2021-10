Kara Taylor had a very busy summer at her Chilmark gallery. Not only did she show her own work, she hosted two different exhibits featuring the paintings of other artists. In early August, the gallery was devoted to the work of Ndume Olatushani, a painter who spent two decades on death row in Tennessee before being exonerated in 2012. The MV BLM (Martha’s Vineyard Black Lives Matter) group wanted to help Olatushani, and to raise money for the Free Pervis Payne Campaign and the Innocence Project, so they asked Taylor if they could use her gallery for the exhibit and fundraiser, and she accepted enthusiastically.

CHILMARK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO