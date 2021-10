Time to see if your PC is up to snuff. DICE, by way of the official Battlefield Twitter account, just revealed the minimum and recommended PC specs you will need for Battlefield 2042. Now, while they do specify that these are the requirements for the open beta, it's not hard to imagine that these will also be very close or identical to the specs you will need for the final game when it launches on November 19.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO