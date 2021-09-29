Postal service mail delivery to be slowed, be more expensive during holiday season

If you’ve been affected by the slower mail delivery many have seen across the country during the pandemic, it’s about to get even worse for some mail, and temporarily more expensive during the holiday season. The U.S. Postal Service said yesterday (September 28th) that starting this Friday, October 1st, first-class mail and periodicals traveling long distances in the U.S., such as from New York to California, will take longer to arrive. Mail within the same region will still have a two-day delivery time. First-class packages will also no longer have the same delivery standards as first-class mail. Additionally, prices will be temporarily increased for the holiday season, from October 3rd through December 26th, on all commercial and retail domestic packages. The changes are being made as part of a 10-year plan announced by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in March which has been heavily criticized by some elected officials. (USA Today)