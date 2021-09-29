Snapshot: Legislators present funding to community organizations

Earlier this summer, Rensselaer County Legislator Scott Bendett, and Tom Choquette held their annual Greenbush Open Golf Tournament to raise funds for community-based organizations. The event was sponsored by Scott Bendett and Habana Premium Cigar Shoppe, and Tom Choquette’s Burden Lake Country Club, where the tournament was held. The event was a great success and raised quite a bit of money that was recently distributed to three community organizations. Bendett and Choquette are pictured above presenting a $1,000 check to the President of the Averill Park Education Foundation, Daryl Bart. Choquette’s dog Buckeye was there to make sure the check was delivered. The funding will be used to work with Kim Favro of the Averill Park School District to provide backpacks full of food to children who are facing food insecurity at home Bendett and Choquette also presented a $3,100 check to the Doors of Hope Food Pantry in West Sand Lake, and a $900 check to the Gathering Place in Nassau. Both organizations provide residents in need with food and supplies throughout the year.