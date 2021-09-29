CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Hennessy Capital Investment Merger Partner, Plus To Deliver Initial Self-Driving Technology Units To Heavy Duty Truck Manufacturer FAW

By Michael Cohen
 9 days ago
Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a global provider of self-driving truck technology, today announced the delivery of the initial production batch of PlusDrive autonomous driving units the world's largest heavy-duty truck manufacturer FAW.

Plus recently disclosed its proposed business partnership with Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: HCIC).

What happened: The delivery is part of an agreement with FAW in which Plus sells PlusDrive units to FAW, which will handle the installation of the autonomous driving technology on their factory production line. The technology will launch China’s first driver-in autonomous trucks. FAW and Plus will work together to update and maintain the autonomous driving technology behind PlusDrive.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to execute against our go-to-market strategy as a technology provider enabling the trucking industry with our cutting-edge autonomous driving solution," said Shawn Kerrigan, COO and Co-founder at Plus. "We are committed to generating long-term, sustainable shareholder value.”

FAW’s new line of autonomous trucks has so far received thousands of units in pre-orders from large fleets in China including new pre-orders from Rokin, China’s largest refrigerated and frozen goods transport company with more than 60,000 trucks, and Duckbill, a container truck fleet company which operates a network of over 40,000 trucks.

Plus is a leader in autonomous driving technology for long-haul trucking, headquartered in Silicon Valley and founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneurs and industry veterans who have extensive experience in high-tech and artificial intelligence.

Plus is developing low-cost, high-performance full-stack Level 4 autonomous driving technology to make long-haul trucking safer, more efficient, and more sustainable.

Photo: Courtesy of Plus

Coinspeaker

GM Shares Up 1.71% as General Motors Looks to Double Revenue by 2030

General Motors has a robust plan to scale its EV production before 2023 while looking at the long-term plan of producing an all-EV fleet by 2035. American automotive multinational corporation General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has unveiled its ambitious plan to double its revenue base by embracing full-blown electric vehicle production and subscription-based after-sales services, the business models that are similar to those of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).
ECONOMY
grocerydive.com

Ocado invests in self-driving company

Ocado has invested 10 million British pounds ($13.6 million) in self-driving technology startup Wayve to spur the development of autonomous grocery delivery for “complex urban environments,” according to a press release Wednesday. As part of the collaboration between the two firms, Ocado will outfit some of its vans with Wayve’s...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Setplex and CEF Technology Partner to Deliver End-to-End OTT and IPTV Services to Latin America

Partnership Enables ISPs to Offer Bundled Digital TV Services Across Mexico, the Caribbean and Countries Throughout South America. Setplex, a leading provider of flexible, end-to-end solutions for OTT service providers, today announced a partnership with CEF Technology, a consulting group specializing in the digital television industry. The partnership allows CEF Technology to offer Setplex’s end-to-end OTT platform to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the Latin American region, including Mexico, the Caribbean, and countries throughout South America bundled with content.
BUSINESS
DOT med

Creating value from healthcare big data requires investing in essential human capital, not just machines and technology

As a radiologist and physician founder, I understand how today’s data deluge is toxic to patient care. Radiologists provide a core value that exploded into use only weeks after the first X-ray was taken by Roentgen over 125 years ago. They have turned an increasing variety of medical image data into value through visual insights, diagnostic decisions, and actions for patient care. Medical imaging volumes exploded by ~10-fold over the last 20 years. Meanwhile, radiologists have remained strapped to legacy viewers requiring review of each and every image, now at the dangerous pace of every ~3-4 seconds. Professional quality of work life dropped with record-level burnout rates. Resulting physician shortages were further fueled by the narrative that radiologists will be replaced by “AI.” Most concerning, patient care outcomes may be declining. We fueled a toxic supply chain, and we are now at a crisis point.
HEALTH SERVICES
moneyweek.com

Invest in a promising new chapter at RIT Capital Partners

Everyone likes to think that they’re indispensable. When Randolph Churchill resigned as chancellor in 1886, he expected to bring down the government. But his successor George Goschen did at least as good a job as he had done. Churchill’s career and reputation was ruined and he later admitted: “I had forgotten Goschen.”
MARKETS
CNET

Kodiak launches its 4th-generation self-driving semi-truck

The trucking industry is in a lot of trouble right now due to a severe lack of drivers. This comes at a time when demand for shipping is higher than ever and when you put those two together, you have a recipe for overworked, unsafe drivers, which nobody wants. That's why there has been such a significant push for autonomous semi-trucks in recent years.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Cadillac Launching New Corporate Logo With Lyriq

There’s a new automotive trend afoot, one where industry giants alter their iconic corporate logos so they’ll play better in a digital environment. Shadows and color gradients designed to give an image depth don’t always pop on a cheap screen the way they might on the glossy piece of paper and have encouraged manufacturers to transmission to flat, monochromatic icons that look bad everywhere.
ECONOMY
