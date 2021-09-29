EXCLUSIVE: Hennessy Capital Investment Merger Partner, Plus To Deliver Initial Self-Driving Technology Units To Heavy Duty Truck Manufacturer FAW

Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a global provider of self-driving truck technology, today announced the delivery of the initial production batch of PlusDrive autonomous driving units the world's largest heavy-duty truck manufacturer FAW.

Plus recently disclosed its proposed business partnership with Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: HCIC).

What happened: The delivery is part of an agreement with FAW in which Plus sells PlusDrive units to FAW, which will handle the installation of the autonomous driving technology on their factory production line. The technology will launch China’s first driver-in autonomous trucks. FAW and Plus will work together to update and maintain the autonomous driving technology behind PlusDrive.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to execute against our go-to-market strategy as a technology provider enabling the trucking industry with our cutting-edge autonomous driving solution," said Shawn Kerrigan, COO and Co-founder at Plus. "We are committed to generating long-term, sustainable shareholder value.”

FAW’s new line of autonomous trucks has so far received thousands of units in pre-orders from large fleets in China including new pre-orders from Rokin, China’s largest refrigerated and frozen goods transport company with more than 60,000 trucks, and Duckbill, a container truck fleet company which operates a network of over 40,000 trucks.

Plus is a leader in autonomous driving technology for long-haul trucking, headquartered in Silicon Valley and founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneurs and industry veterans who have extensive experience in high-tech and artificial intelligence.

Plus is developing low-cost, high-performance full-stack Level 4 autonomous driving technology to make long-haul trucking safer, more efficient, and more sustainable.

Photo: Courtesy of Plus